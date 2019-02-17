Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC Strange Universe: 02/17/19 By Patrick Garrett • 4 hours ago Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob Berman discusses the supermoon. Tags: Bob BermanStrange UniverseTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Strange Universe: 02/10/19 By Bob Berman • Feb 10, 2019 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center | Flickr Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob Berman discusses the speed of light and time. Astronomy With Bob Berman 2/7/19 Listen Listening... / 49:18 We welcome renowned astronomer Bob Berman back to Vox Pop to field all of your astronomy-related questions. WAMC’s Ray Graf hosts. Strange Universe: 02/03/19 By Bob Berman • Feb 3, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob Berman discusses the gradual gain of sunlight towards spring.