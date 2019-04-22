Stop & Shop, Workers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Stop & Shop supermarket workers and company officials say they've reached a tentative contract agreement.

Both parties said in news releases Sunday that a tentative three-year agreement has been reached between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers union members who've been on strike since April 11.

The union says "today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want."

The company says associates' "top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve."

Members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut had been on strike. The company says the strike has ended.

