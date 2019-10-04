"Still Nowhere In An Empty Vastness" By Roberto Tejada

Roberto Tejada is author of the poetry collections “Full Foreground, Exposition Park” and “Mirrors for Gold.” He founded and co-edited “Mandorla: New Writing from the Americas,” a journal of poetics and poetry in translation.

He is the Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Professor at the University of Houston, where he teaches in the Creative Writing Program and Art History Department.

His new book, “Still Nowhere in an Empty Vastness,” is a collection of essays and manifestos engaging hemispheric desires and borderland eventualities in the geopolitical imagination of the Americas.