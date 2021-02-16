 Stephen Gottlieb: There’s No Use For A Disloyal Opposition | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Stephen Gottlieb: There’s No Use For A Disloyal Opposition

By Stephen Gottlieb 1 hour ago

This should be a time to celebrate the romance of Valentine’s Day. My wife and I have now celebrated 54 as husband and wife, and we had a lovely dinner brought to our door. But I’m still overwhelmed by what happened Saturday.

I got a note that night from a dear friend who wrote me noting that “only seven Republicans … voted to convict” and adding

Hopefully that party will die like the W[h]igs and another will take its place. We need two responsible parties in our country not just one and the other a bunch of kooks. [It’s v]ery disturbing.

My friend was referring to the pre-Civil War Whig Party, which had been Lincoln’s party until he helped create the Republican Party to end slavery. My friend’s point about needing “two responsible parties” echoes my commentary a couple of weeks ago when I said on this station that “We all have a stake in a loyal opposition – not one dedicated to pulling down the pillars of the temple.” Yet after a man in our highest office organized an attempted coup to stay in power like a foreign despot, most Republican senators refused to find him guilty of insurrection and instead protected his ability to run for office again. That vote was disloyal to America. This is not the behavior we have a right to expect from our elected officials. Armed mobs trying to impose their way on the rest of us do not belong in a democratic country.

I will soon make some proposals to try to keep our country sane now that, at least, Trump is out of office. But as I’m writing this what really needs to be expressed is the horror and the anger.

Talk about needing a national conversation is not enough. It’s not enough partly because it’s mostly aimed across the aisle – that Democrats and decent folk should listen to extremists, not the other way around. It’s not enough because it’s perverted in the Republican twist – blaming Democrats for the intransigence of Republicans. It’s not enough because there can be no sympathy for traitors, for people willing to pull the trigger on public officials and on American democracy. That’s a bridge too far, much too far.

Better to put up a wall of shame on the Mall where I heard Martin Luther King tell us about his dream –I’d put the names of Trump and each and every one of the Senators who voted to protect him on that wall of shame to be remembered and despised forever. I don’t recognize our country in those senators and their supporters in the House.

Many have come to understand how dangerous and despotic Trump’s violent supporters are and are looking for or have found new political homes. I admire their courage and willingness to learn from events. Many others should be hanging their heads in shame. There’s no listening at the point of a gun; there’s only fighting back.  We need a loyal opposition, not the disloyalty of current Republican leadership.

Steve Gottlieb’s latest book is Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics. He is the Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Albany Law School, served on the New York Civil Liberties Union board, on the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Stephen Gottlieb

Related Content

Stephen Gottlieb: The Senate

By Stephen Gottlieb Feb 9, 2021

The “small” states at the Constitutional Convention insisted on equal representation in the Senate, which became two votes per state. As a result, a relatively small part of the American population can block what the rest of us want to do. For most of our history that meant that states which tried to break the US up by seceding and going to war on our country have been able to resist the equal rights and opportunity that the rest of us tried to secure for all Americans.

Stephen Gottlieb: Section 230 And Free Speech

By Stephen Gottlieb Feb 2, 2021

The spread of false claims, conspiracy theories, and organization for events at which people have shown up armed at state houses and the U.S. Capital, has led to a lot of commentary about section 230 of the 1996 copyright revisions. That section reads:

Stephen Gottlieb: The Nightmare Is Over But Can We Survive The Cleanup?

By Stephen Gottlieb Jan 26, 2021

The Republican Party has been dominated by Donald Trump and it still appears that his followers continue to dominate it’s ranks. That makes the party dangerous because it is not dedicated to democratic government, norms or rules. We survived Trump, barely, but would we survive another term with someone like Trump intent on becoming dictator and tearing down all the democratic structures, restrictions and barriers to dictatorship and despotism? Political scientists see a path to a nondemocratic takeover after the ground has been broken by an unsuccessful first try. Therefore it is crucial that the Republican Party emerge from the Trump nightmare. It is not enough that the rest of the country rejected him. We all have a stake in a loyal opposition – not one dedicated to pulling down the pillars of the temple.

Stephen Gottlieb: Liberty And Terror

By Stephen Gottieb Jan 21, 2021

Some things sadden us: Cries of election rigging started long before anything happened perhaps because Republicans had spent years very publicly trying to rig the election against Democrats by excluding or gerrymandering Democratic voters. People stick to rumors of election rigging despite repeated counting and recounting of votes, repeated failure to produce evidence of wrongdoing and numerous decisions in which judges of both parties made clear that they saw nothing more serious than trivial mistakes. Armed groups mimicked battles for power in dictatorships, stormed and vandalized the Capitol, attacked Capitol police, and attempted to stop the count. Even some Congressmen still insist on forcing their way past metal detectors intended to keep all weapons out.