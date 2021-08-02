Stefanik Posts False Tweet On House Mask Mandate

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the third-ranked Republican in the House, is spreading a false accusation that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants people arrested if they refuse to wear a mask inside the House chamber.

Rep. Stefanik retweeted the false allegation, called Pelosi “authoritarian” and said she should be locked up.



But Speaker Pelosi does not direct law enforcement in the House.



In response to the tweet, Capitol Police officials said members of Congress and staff accompanying them would be reported to the sergeant at arms for failure to comply with mask guidance.



The decision to require masks in most situations inside the House comes from the nonpartisan House attending physician.



