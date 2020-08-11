 The State Of Tanglewood With The Boston Symphony's Mark Volpe | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The State Of Tanglewood With The Boston Symphony's Mark Volpe

By & 1 hour ago
  • Mark Volpe
    Mark Volpe
    Marco Borggreve

It sounds impossible to believe, but hundreds of thousands of music lovers will not be taking in concerts from the rolling green grass at Tanglewood this summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, The Boston Symphony Orchestra is taking its acclaimed, months-long music festival into the digital realm.

BSO musicians — along with a wide range of guest artists — are helping to produce original, pre-recorded performances for the new Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.

Mark Volpe is the President and CEO of The BSO and he joined us.

Tags: 
tanglewood
mark volpe
boston symphony
boston symphony orchestra
boston pops
john williams
online content
social distancing
arts organization
clarinet
failed clarinet player