The State Of Tanglewood With The Boston Symphony's Mark Volpe

It sounds impossible to believe, but hundreds of thousands of music lovers will not be taking in concerts from the rolling green grass at Tanglewood this summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, The Boston Symphony Orchestra is taking its acclaimed, months-long music festival into the digital realm.

BSO musicians — along with a wide range of guest artists — are helping to produce original, pre-recorded performances for the new Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.

Mark Volpe is the President and CEO of The BSO and he joined us.