State Senator Joe Griffo Discusses Latest Allegations Against Gov. Cuomo

A New York Times report Saturday night detailed new allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Times reported 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, a former staffer, claimed the governor made what she understood to be sexual advances last year.

The report comes after Lindsey Boylan, a former top aide on economic development to the governor, last Thursday published a more detailed account of allegations she first made against Cuomo in December, saying the governor made inappropriate remarks and kissed her.

The news has brought calls for an independent investigation from Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature.

The governor, who has denied acting inappropriately, said Saturday night he would welcome an independent investigation. Special Counsel to the Governor Beth Garvey announced the selection of former Federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead a review.

Democrats and Republicans cried foul, calling for an investigation out of the reach of the governor, and that Attorney General Tish James should head the inquiry or appoint a special prosecutor.

Sunday morning, Garvey made a new announcement, saying “we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or interference of politics.” Garvey says the admnistraiton wants Attorney General and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to “jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.”

It all occurred as State Senate Republicans were speaking on a conference call about next steps.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with New York State Senator Joe Griffo, a Republican of Rome, about the latest allgations on Midday Magazine.