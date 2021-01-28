State Police Searching For Missing Woman, 18, From Underhill

Vermont State Police detectives continued to search on Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her Underhill home to go for a walk.



Police say Leydi Lopez left her home on Poker Hill Road Wednesday.



Police say Lopez may have encountered an orange car that had slid off Poker Hill Road and a second vehicle that had stopped to help pull the orange car back onto the road.



Investigators are considering all possibilities related to the missing-persons case.



Police working on the investigation include the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Major Crime Unit and Field Force Division.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

In an update Thursday evening the Vermont State Police said it had uncovered no sign of Lopez. They are asking anyone who traveled in the vicinity of Poker Hill Road and Timber Ridge Road from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 27, and saw anything unusual or possibly connected to this investigation to contact the Williston barracks at 802-878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.vtips.us.