With State Help, Bald Eagles Have Made A Comeback In Massachusetts

More 30 years after wildlife officials in Massachusetts launched a program to bring the bald eagle back to the state, the population appears to be steadily growing.

76 pairs of adult bald eagles were counted this nesting season, up from 68 pairs last year, and 59 that were counted in 2016, according to MassWildlife ornithologist Andrew Vitz.

"Densities are highest along the Connecticut River where there are about 15 nesting pairs and in the Quabbin Reservoir where there are 11-12 pairs," said Vitz.

Bald eagles disappeared from Massachusetts after the turn of the 20th century. In the early 1980s young eaglets were brought from Canada and raised in cages at the Quabbin Reservoir. Officials confirmed the first nesting pair of bald eagles at the Quabbin in 1987.