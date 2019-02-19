Related Program: 
State Funds A Two-Generation Approach To Workforce Development

    Massachusetts is funding an experimental program in Springfield to help lift families out of poverty through a different approach to job training.

      Springfield Works, an agency that uses an online portal to match job seekers with employment opportunities, will work with two generations of families selected for the workforce development program.

     The state has provided a $75,000 grant to launch what is called the “Whole Family Approach to Jobs.”

        WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ann Kandilis, executive director of Springfield Works.

