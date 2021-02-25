"The Spymaster Of Baghdad" By Margaret Coker

The new book, “The Spymaster of Baghdad,” is an account of wartime espionage. It’s a true story of an elite, top-secret team of unlikely spies who came together against all odds to defeat ISIS by award-winning investigative journalist and former NYT Baghdad bureau chief, Margaret Coker.

The books tells the story of ordinary citizens who make extraordinary sacrifices. “The Spymaster of Baghdad” challenges our perceptions of terrorism and counterterrorism; Iraq and the wider Middle East; American occupation and foreign intervention.