 Springfield's Top Health Official Sounds Alarm Over People Not Wearing Face Masks | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Springfield's Top Health Official Sounds Alarm Over People Not Wearing Face Masks

By 52 minutes ago

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris urged people to wear face masks when out in public.
Credit WAMC

The number of new COVID-19 cases occurring day-to-day remains low in the largest city in western Massachusetts.  But, Springfield’s top health official is sounding an alarm.

  As more and more of the Massachusetts economy has reopened and people have ventured out over the last several weeks, the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services has fielded dozens of calls reporting violations of the state mandate that face coverings be worn in public.

This past weekend, Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris went to personally investigate some of the complaints.

" I was heartened and disheartened at the same time," said Caulton-Harris who added now was not the time to "throw caution to the wind."

She said Monday that many of the places she found where masks were not being worn by either employees or customers were small neighborhood stores.  Some gyms were also found to be in violation.

" I witnessed signs being ignored and I witnessed businesses allowing individuals to come into businesses without face coverings," Caulton-Harris said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order on May 6 requiring face coverings be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible.  It applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces.   Springfield followed up the governor’s order with a board of health regulation that stipulates violators could be fined $300.

Caulton-Harris said no fines were issued as a result of any of the violations she witnessed over the weekend.

"My staff is working with the venues to do the education first," said Caulton-Harris. 

Face masks have become a political issue across the country with the leaders of some states where COVID-19 cases are now soaring, only recently issuing face covering mandates.

Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, said there is mounting scientific evidence that points to the importance of wearing face coverings in slowing the spread of the virus.

"COVID has not been eradicated," Roose said, warning " We must not let down our guards prematurely."

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Springfield has averaged in the single digits for the last two weeks.

In another sign of progress, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city is taking down a medical tent complex for the city’s homeless that was stood up in March.

" I am glad we took the proactive move on that and you see in the facts it has paid dividends," said Sarno.

Of the roughly 200 homeless individuals who were tested for COVID-19,  just 12 came back positive.

Springfield recorded a total of 2,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of July 19th with 124 city residents dying of the disease.

Tags: 
Springfield COVID-19
Face mask
Helen Caulton-Harris

Related Content

Casinos, Museums In Massachusetts Reopen With Restrictions

By Jul 14, 2020
City of Springfield, Mayor's Office

     As the coronavirus rages out of control in parts of the country, destination venues in Massachusetts are welcoming visitors under Phase 3 of the state’s staged reopening plan.

Regional Equity Sought In Latest Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Initiative

By Jul 13, 2020
COVID-19 Diagram
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest effort to expand testing for COVID-19 is drawing criticism in western Massachusetts. 

Fund Announced To Help Struggling Neighborhood Businesses

By Jul 1, 2020
wikipedia

    A lot of small businesses are facing new expenses to safeguard employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials Plead Against Complacency In Massachusetts' Fight Against Coronavirus

By Jun 29, 2020
WAMC

       With the coronavirus pandemic raging in other parts of the country, officials in the largest city in western Massachusetts Monday implored people to remain vigilant about keeping social distancing, wearing face coverings and other precautions.

Vermont Officials Recommend Wearing Masks

By Apr 3, 2020
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Vermont’s Health Commissioner is joining a growing number of health officials advising people to wear cloth masks in public.

Rockland County Launches Program To Distribute Masks To Small Businesses

By Allison Dunne May 29, 2020
Courtesy of Rockland County government

Rockland County, New York has a new program to help small businesses and nonprofits reopen safely emerging from the COVID-19 crisis.