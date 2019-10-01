Springfield Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Gala Concert 10/5

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has been part of the cultural landscape of the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts since 1944 and performs a series of classical and popular music concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The orchestra kicks off its 76th season with an opening night gala concert on October 5 featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Dvořák, and Strauss. Pianist John Novacek joins the orchestra to play the romantic Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1.

Conductor Kevin Rhodes is celebrating twin 18th Anniversary Seasons as Music Director of Massachusetts’ Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Michigan’s Traverse Symphony Orchestra and his ninth season as Principal Conductor of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra in Boston.