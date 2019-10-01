Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Gala Concert 10/5

By 1 hour ago

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has been part of the cultural landscape of the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts since 1944 and performs a series of classical and popular music concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The orchestra kicks off its 76th season with an opening night gala concert on October 5 featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Dvořák, and Strauss. Pianist John Novacek joins the orchestra to play the romantic Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1.

Conductor Kevin Rhodes is celebrating twin 18th Anniversary Seasons as Music Director of Massachusetts’ Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Michigan’s Traverse Symphony Orchestra and his ninth season as Principal Conductor of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra in Boston.

Tags: 
symphony
orchestra
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Kevin Rhodes
rachmaninoff
dvorak
Strauss
concert
classical music
music

Related Content

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Begins 75th Season Saturday Night

By Sep 21, 2018
Kevinrhodesconductor.com

      The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is beginning its 75th concert season.

Vassar College Modfest 2019 Presents Ensemble Mik Nawooj

By Feb 7, 2019
MC Sandman, composer JooWan Kim, and MC Do D.A.T of Ensemble Mik Nawooj -- 3 men against a black background

Modfest, Vassar College’s annual exploration of the arts of the 20th and 21st centuries, celebrates its 17th season with the theme, “In Motion.” Assorted arts events take place through February 10th and include a panel discussion and concert by Ensemble Mik Nawooj on Saturday, February 9. The 4 p.m. Panel Discussion: Method Sampling and a New Aesthetic will take place at Skinner Hall on the Vassar Campus, and the 8 p.m. concert will be performed at the Trolley Barn in downtown Poughkeepsie, New York.

Oakland based Ensemble Mik Nawooj is led by composer/pianist, JooWan Kim. EMN creates Meta Music by sampling principles of Hip-Hop and Classical music. The ensemble features MC/lyricists Do D.A.T. and Sandman along with a lyric soprano, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano, drums and bass.

Composer and pianist JooWan Kim began his formal training in composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.M. in composition in 2003. He continued his education in composition at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, from which he received a M.M. in 2006. JooWan founded Ensemble Mik Nawooj in 2010.

Mozart In Havana In Saratoga

By Jun 15, 2017

Acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein and the young, virtuosic Havana Lyceum Orchestra led by José Antonio Méndez Padrón will bring their remarkable cross-cultural Mozart in Havana tour to Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center on June 20 at 7 p.m., in a concert co-presented by Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Skidmore College. 

Simone Dinnerstein joins us to tell us more.

Classical Music According To Yehuda #231

By Sep 20, 2019
Alessandro Moreschi (c. 1900)
wikipedia.org

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani begins a series of conversations about prodigies.

In this segment we hear Castrato Alessandro Moreschi perform "Ave Maria."