Springfield Schools Serve Six Million Meals Since Schools Closed In March

Meals prepared by Home Grown Springfield, the Springfield Public Schools food service program operated with Sodexo, are ready for pick up at the Lincoln Elementary School.
Credit Paul Tuthill / WAMC

A milestone is being reached in an effort to combat food insecurity during the pandemic in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

It is expected that today the six millionth free meal will be distributed by the Springfield Public Schools.  

The emergency food program that started when school buildings closed last March has continued at 18 sites across the city where breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack can be picked up three days a week.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Abby Getman Skillicorn, Student Engagement Manager for Home Grown Springfield—the food service program of the Springfield Public Schools.

