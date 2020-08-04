 Springfield School Committee Hosting Virtual Town Hall On Back-To-School Plans | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Springfield School Committee Hosting Virtual Town Hall On Back-To-School Plans

By 34 minutes ago

School in the largest district in western Massachusetts is scheduled to start September 15th. As part of the process to finalize a back-to-school plan, the Springfield School Committee is hosting a virtual town hall.

     The first day of school in Springfield, Massachusetts has been pushed back two weeks to September 15th.

    But what school will look like is uncertain. 

    The school administration has come up with different scenarios. The Springfield School Committee will meet Thursday to possibly vote on a final back-to-school plan.

    Ahead of that meeting the school committee is hosting a virtual town hall tonight to get public input.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with committee vice chairman Chris Collins.

            Links to watch or participate in the virtual town hall are at the Springfield Public Schools website.

Tags: 
Springfield Public Schools remote learning
Springfield School Committee
Springfield Public Schools virtual town hall
Springfield COVID-19

Related Content

Massachusetts Teachers Association Calls For Remote Start To School Year

By 19 hours ago
WAMC

  The largest teachers’ union in Massachusetts held a rally in Springfield Monday as the organization campaigns for remote-only learning to start the new school year.

Springfield Schools Put Laptops In Homes Of 10,000 Students

By Apr 15, 2020

    With schools closed in Massachusetts because of the pandemic, the Springfield School Department is distributing 10,000 laptops to students to use at home.  

Incidents Prompt New Training Requirement For Springfield School Resource Officers

By Aug 6, 2019
YouTube

School resource officers in the largest city in western Massachusetts will now be required to receive training from a national organization.

City Officials Vow To Shut Down Unsanctioned Events In Springfield

By Jul 28, 2020
WAMC

Citing the pandemic, officials in the largest city in western Massachusetts have announced a crackdown on unsanctioned events. 

Baystate Medical Center Has COVID-19 Outbreak

By Jul 27, 2020
WAMC

  An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred inside the largest hospital in western Massachusetts.