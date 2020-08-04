Springfield School Committee Hosting Virtual Town Hall On Back-To-School Plans

Listen to the interview with Springfield School Committee Vice Chairman Chris Collins.

The first day of school in Springfield, Massachusetts has been pushed back two weeks to September 15th.

But what school will look like is uncertain.

The school administration has come up with different scenarios. The Springfield School Committee will meet Thursday to possibly vote on a final back-to-school plan.

Ahead of that meeting the school committee is hosting a virtual town hall tonight to get public input.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with committee vice chairman Chris Collins.

Links to watch or participate in the virtual town hall are at the Springfield Public Schools website.