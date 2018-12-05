Springfield Police Announce 'Pretty Significant' Illegal Drug Seizure

Springfield police displayed more than 2 kilograms of raw heroin,more than 40,000 bags of packaged heroin, 490 grams of cocaine, four guns, and more than $48,000 in cash. Police said it was confiscated from house at 1251 Bay Street that was being used to store large amounts of drugs and cash used by high level dealers for distribution in the region.
Credit WAMC

  Authorities say they’ve broken up a major drug trafficking operation in western Massachusetts.

Springfield police raided an alleged “stash house” for a heroin distribution operation they said is based out of Holyoke.  

They seized raw and packaged heroin, and cocaine – drugs with an estimated street value topping $500,000 – and confiscated $48,000 in cash and four guns.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri said four higher level drug dealers were arrested.

"As you can see by the amount of cash and heroin on this table, these people were not working to support their drug habits, said Barbieri. "They were pushing poison on the streets of Springfield, Holyoke and other communities."

Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the police department for " an outstanding job."

" We now need the court system to make sure they lock up these individuals for a long time and keep them off my streets and out of my neighborhoods in the city of Springfield," said Sarno.