Springfield Police Announce 'Pretty Significant' Illegal Drug Seizure

Authorities say they’ve broken up a major drug trafficking operation in western Massachusetts.

Springfield police raided an alleged “stash house” for a heroin distribution operation they said is based out of Holyoke.

They seized raw and packaged heroin, and cocaine – drugs with an estimated street value topping $500,000 – and confiscated $48,000 in cash and four guns.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri said four higher level drug dealers were arrested.

"As you can see by the amount of cash and heroin on this table, these people were not working to support their drug habits, said Barbieri. "They were pushing poison on the streets of Springfield, Holyoke and other communities."

Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the police department for " an outstanding job."

" We now need the court system to make sure they lock up these individuals for a long time and keep them off my streets and out of my neighborhoods in the city of Springfield," said Sarno.