Springfield Offering Free Food, Music, Vaccinations

Listen to the interview with Helen Caulton-Harris.

New coronavirus infections in Springfield, Massachusetts have risen for four consecutive weeks.

The 119 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Springfield residents during the week of July 18th was an 86 percent increase from the prior week.

Public health officials continue efforts to increase the city’s vaccination rate, which at 42 percent continues to lag the 61 percent of Massachusetts residents age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.

On Saturday afternoon at Magazine Park in the city’s McKnight neighborhood there will be a festival with food trucks, music, a talent show, and free COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

WAMC”s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris about the rising case count and efforts to inoculate more of the city’s population.