 Springfield Offering Free Food, Music, Vaccinations | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Springfield Offering Free Food, Music, Vaccinations

By 53 minutes ago

With lagging vaccination rates, Springfield officials are putting on events such as this to bring vaccines to where people live.
Credit City of Springfield

  New coronavirus infections in Springfield, Massachusetts have risen for four consecutive weeks.

    The 119 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Springfield residents during the week of July 18th was an 86 percent increase from the prior week.

    Public health officials continue efforts to increase the city’s vaccination rate, which at 42 percent continues to lag the 61 percent of Massachusetts residents age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.

    On Saturday afternoon at Magazine Park in the city’s McKnight neighborhood there will be a festival with food trucks, music, a talent show, and free COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

    WAMC”s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris about the rising case count and efforts to inoculate more of the city’s population.

Tags: 
Springfield COVID-19

Related Content

With COVID Cases Rising, City Health Official Urges Face Masks

By Jul 21, 2021
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
City of Springfield

     Like much of the nation, Springfield, Massachusetts is seeing a rise in new coronavirus infections prompting the city’s top public health officer to urge extra precautions.

Springfield City Councilors Back Statewide Housing Bill

By Jul 20, 2021
BasicGov, flickr

Advocates for tenants fear a spike in evictions will occur in Massachusetts once a federal moratorium ends on July 31st.  

Springfield Branch Libraries Reopen

By Jul 9, 2021
a sign welcoming people back to the East Forest Park Library
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

As pandemic-era restrictions have eased and COVID cases continue to remain low in Massachusetts, Springfield this week reopened its seven branch libraries. 

As Vaccinations Still Lag, Springfield Plans Outreach, Mobile Clinics In July

By Jul 7, 2021
The COVID-19 vaccine moves from cold storage at the Department of Health to coolers and is transported to the TU Center for mass vaccination clinics.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

  The only large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic in western Massachusetts administered its last shot Tuesday. The change comes as Springfield struggles still to increase its vaccination rate.