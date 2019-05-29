Springfield To Have Preliminary Election For Mayor, At-Large Council

With the deadline passed for candidates to turn in nomination papers, the municipal election picture is coming into focus in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

Enough candidates have been certified for the ballot in Springfield to trigger a September 10th preliminary election that will include the office of mayor, the five at-large seats on the City Council, and the Ward 4 council seat, according to Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

"We see a more seasoned pool of candidates," observed Oyola-Lopez shortly after the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday May 28th for nomination papers to be filed at the Election Office.

" I think this year is going to be pretty lively," Oyola-Lopez said.

Five of the eight ward councilors will run unopposed on the ballot for re-election.