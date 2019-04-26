Springfield Fire Department Deploys More Thermal Imaging Cameras

The largest fire department in western Massachusetts is putting more life-saving technology on the front lines.

The Springfield Fire Department has purchased new handheld thermal imaging cameras for deployment on each of the department’s 14 front-line apparatus. The cameras can help find victims in a smoke-filled room, spot fire hidden in a wall, or locate an exit door.

"This is going to be a huge safety improvement for both citizens and firefighters," said Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Previously the department had the high-tech cameras only on its ladder trucks and rescue vehicle.

Each new camera cost $3,550 for a total purchase price of $28,440.

The devices are manufactured by FLIR Systems of Wilsonville, Oregon.

A high resolution image displayed on a 4-inch LCD screen enables firefighters to see more in smoky conditions, explained Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Neffinger.

"The main feature is it allows us to see a victim who is down or trapped where normally the smoke is so thick you could not see your hand in front of your face," said Neffinger.

The thermal imaging cameras increasingly are becoming standard equipment for many fire departments.

"Its technology that has been around about 20 years, but it is very affordable today," said Neffinger.

Last month, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced it would deploy 1,000 hand-held thermal imaging cameras, according to the Associated Press.

Since becoming fire commissioner in Springfield last year, Calvi has touted the advantages of new technology. The fire department now has drones, robots, and portable devices that measure air quality.

"Technology is making us more efficient in our jobs," said Calvi.

Mayor Domenic Sarno commended Calvi for his rapid adaptation of new technology.

" Our public safety people, when everbody is running out of a building, they are running in to save structures and lives," said Sarno.

Sarno hinted at the future announcement of a “new gadget” to improve safety for firefighters.