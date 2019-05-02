Springfield Cop Suspended Over 'Physical Interaction' With Middle School Student

A Springfield, Massachusetts police officer has been suspended over an incident with a student in a city middle school last month.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood Thursday suspended officer Lawrence Pietrucci for five days without pay for violating department rules and regulations during the incident at the Kiley Middle School on April 22nd, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Earlier this week without identifying Pietrucci by name, Clapprood said he was a longtime school resource officer with a good record.

“Those of us who know him are shocked at the circumstances because it is not in his behavior,” Clapprood told reporters.

MassLive, citing two unnamed sources said video shows the cop shoving a student to the ground

Springfield officials say they are re-examining the role of police officers in the city’s secondary schools.