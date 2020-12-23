Springfield City Councilors Updated On Gas Leak Repairs

Listen to the interview with Jesse Lederman.

Environmentalists and elected officials in the largest city in western Massachusetts are monitoring the progress to repair hundreds of small natural gas leaks.

In what was considered a breakthrough agreement in 2017, Columbia Gas committed to an accelerated leak repair program and infrastructure upgrades in Springfield.

Eversource has now taken over operations for Columbia Gas. Officials from the utility company recently briefed the Springfield City Council Committee on Sustainability and Environment on gas leak repairs.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Councilor Jesse Lederman, who chairs the committee.