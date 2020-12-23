 Springfield City Councilors Updated On Gas Leak Repairs | WAMC
Springfield City Councilors Updated On Gas Leak Repairs

Environmentalist are concerned about gas leaks that are considered non-hazardous, but can contribute to climate change and also increase natural gas bills.
Credit WikiMedia Commons

     Environmentalists and elected officials in the largest city in western Massachusetts are monitoring the progress to repair hundreds of small natural gas leaks.

    In what was considered a breakthrough agreement in 2017, Columbia Gas committed to an accelerated leak repair program and infrastructure upgrades in Springfield. 

   Eversource has now taken over operations for Columbia Gas.  Officials from the utility company recently briefed the Springfield City Council Committee on Sustainability and Environment on gas leak repairs.

   WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Councilor Jesse Lederman, who chairs the committee.

gas leaks
Jesse Lederman
Springfield environment
Springfield City Council

