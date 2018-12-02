Springfield City Council To Take Final Votes On Ordinance To Protect Immigrants

Ignoring a veto threat from the mayor, the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts plans to take final votes Monday on an ordinance to ban city employees from asking people about their immigration status.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the ordinance would essentially make Springfield a “sanctuary city” – something he has vowed to not let happen.

City Council President Orlando Ramos said the ordinance was approved initially by a voice vote. Two roll call votes are needed to send it to the mayor’s desk.

" We have enough support for the ordinance to override the mayor's veto," said Ramos.

Proponents say the ordinance is needed so that undocumented immigrants will not be afraid to contact authorities if they are victims of a crime, or are living in unsafe or unsanitary apartments.