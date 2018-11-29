Springfield City Council Sets Tax Rates For FY 2019

Property tax bills will be higher next year for many in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council has voted to keep the residential property tax rate unchanged, but because home values have increased the annual tax bill for the average single family house will rise by $81.

The tax rate for commercial and industrial property will increase by 2 cents.

City Councilor Tim Ryan, who chairs the Finance Committee, said it is a fair allocation.

"Nobody is ever happy, but it is a much smaller increase than over the last 3-5 years," said Ryan

Springfield needs to collect roughly $205 million from property taxes to balance the fiscal year 2019 budget the City Council approved last June.

The vote was 10-2 to accept the tax rates recommended by Mayor Domenic Sarno.