Springfield City Council Schedules Vote On New Tax Rates

New property tax rates are expected to be set Monday in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

When the MGM resort casino opened in Springfield last summer, it became the city’s largest taxpayer with an annual bill of more than $17 million.

But the city won’t collect all that from MGM in 2019. Springfield’s chief finance officer T.J. Plante said MGM made payments to the city while the casino was being constructed.

"So there have been some pre-payments and some signing bonuses or whatever we're calling it that needs to be paid back or netted down from the revenue anticipation we are going to get," said Plante.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night to set 2019 tax rates to collect a total tax levy of $205 million.