Springfield Announces Repairs To 'High Hazard' Dam

As part of a federally-funded effort to protect against natural disasters, the largest city in western Massachusetts is going to reinforce a high-hazard dam.

Preliminary work has started on a $2.5 million project to ensure the structural integrity of the 160-year old Watershops Dam in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the goal is to protect the South End of the city from a potential catastrophe brought on by severe storms.

"This might not seem like a sexy project, but it is a very very important project because God forbid if that dam were to ever go," said Sarno.

Originally built to supply hydropower to the Springfield Armory, the dam holds back Watershops Pond. It has seven miles of shore line and is used for boating, fishing, and swimming.