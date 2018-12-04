SportsReport: Washington Loses McCoy To Injury... UMass Hires Bell To Head Football Program

NFL

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg in the second quarter of Monday night's 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy ran to avoid a sack and tried to slide as the Eagles defense rushed toward him. He planted his right leg into the turf and the lower part of the leg and ankle viciously whipped into safety Malcolm Jenkins' knee.

Coach Jay Gruden said McCoy will miss the rest of the season. Washington, now 6-6 on the season, know a thing or two about serious injuries to quarterbacks — McCoy got his chance because Alex Smith suffered a broken right leg just weeks ago that has threatened his career.

McCoy's injury occurred on the nasty slide and he was replaced by Mark Sanchez, who was tasked with keeping the Redskins afloat in the NFC playoff picture

Bowles says loss will stay with him:

Jets coach Todd Bowles says New York's loss at Tennessee on Sunday will stick with him "for the rest of my life."

The Jets blew a 16-0 lead before falling to the Titans 26-22, the team's sixth straight defeat in what has become another lost season. New York is 3-9 with a game at AFC East-rival Buffalo next Sunday.

Bowles has come under heavy criticism in his fourth season as the losses have piled. While management has not commented on the coach's future, it would appear that Bowles will not return after this season.

In other NFL news:

Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers three days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The star running back was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February incident at a Cleveland hotel. Police did not charge Hunt with a crime, but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.

Broncos won't place Harris on IR:

Broncos coach Vance Joseph says star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is week to week with a fractured lower right fibula and won't be placed on injured reserve. The Broncos won't be adding another cornerback to the roster as they prepare for their next game, at San Francisco. Harris was injured in Denver's 24-10 win Sunday at Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Sunday's loss at Houston. Ward got injured in the first half and did not return in Cleveland's 29-13 loss to the Texans. Interim coach Gregg Williams said Ward was initially checked for a neck "stinger" before he was evaluated for a head injury.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will be monitored in practice this week before the team determines whether he will start against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Todd Bowles says during a conference call that Darnold took "a great number" of snaps during practice last week and was healthy enough to play against Tennessee on Sunday.

NBA

Steven Adams scored 21 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder ended the Detroit Pistons' five-game winning streak with a 110-83 victory Monday night.

Paul George added 17 points for the Thunder, who are 15-3 since losing their first four games. Adams made his first seven field-goal attempts, along with five free throws, and forced Drummond and Zaza Pachulia to the bench with four fouls each. The Pistons finished the third quarter with Griffin at center and 6-foot-7 Stanley Johnson at power forward.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 20 points, while Andre Drummond added 13.

In other pro hoop action:

Nikola Jokic capped a triple-double with three free throws in the final seven seconds, Kyle Lowry missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Denver Nuggets overcame an injury to leading scorer Gary Harris to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-103.

Newcomer Alec Burks threw down a two-handed dunk with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a fourth-quarter collapse and edged the Brooklyn Nets 99-97.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27 as the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 128-111 to snap a six-game losing streak on the road. With Curry scoring 18 points in the opening quarter, this one was never in doubt.

Karl-Anthony Towns helped erase a 14-point halftime deficit to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Houston Rockets 103-91. Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins had 16 points.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 off the bench and the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 110-107. John Wall had 18 points and 15 assists for the Wizards, who collected their just their third road win of the season and beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the eighth straight time.

Tobias Harris made two clutch free throws with 4.7 seconds left to close out a 27-point performance, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the New Orleans Pelicans 129-126.

Chicago Bulls fire Coach Fred Hoiberg; Boylen takes over:

The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Fred Hoiberg with the team stuck near the bottom of the standings.

The Bulls promoted associated head coach Jim Boylen to take over.

Hoiberg was named Chicago's head coach in June 2015 after spending five seasons as head coach at Iowa State. He finishes his tenure in Chicago with a record of 115-155 (.426) and a single playoff appearance, when the Bulls were ousted in the first round by Boston in 2017.

MLB

The New York Mets have acquired longtime star second baseman Robinson Cano and major league saves leader Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a seven-player trade.

The Mets also got cash from the rebuilding Mariners in the deal Monday.

Seattle received outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: former first-round draft picks Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic plus right-hander Gerson Bautista.

In other MLB news:

The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship. A date hasn't been set yet. The traditional champions' visit has become more politicized, with some declining invitations from President Donald Trump. Team president Sam Kennedy says it's up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a four-year contract with manager Dave Roberts, which would keep him at the helm of the team through 2022. Roberts just finished his third season as the Dodgers' skipper during which he led LA to its second straight World Series. Los Angeles lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox in October. The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series in seven games to the Houston Astros.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Massachusetts hired Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell on Monday as its new head coach.

The 34-year-old Bell has been a fast riser in college coaching, going from a graduate assistant at Southern Mississippi to offensive coordinator at two Power Five schools before the age of 35.

"I am immensely excited for the opportunity to serve as the University of Massachusetts football head coach, and for my wife, Maria, and I to join the UMass family," Bell said in a statement. "I look forward to getting right to work with the young men on our team."

Before joining Willie Taggart's staff at Florida State, he spent two years as offensive coordinator at Maryland. He also was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State for two seasons.

"Walt is a fantastic coach who has tremendous credentials as an offensive coordinator, recruiter and developer of talent," athletic director Ryan Bamford said. "It is Walt's genuine interest in supporting the personal growth of his student-athletes, evidenced by his lasting relationships as a mentor and leader the last 10 years - that really resonated with us. He is a teacher, a motivator and an ambassador and we are fortunate to have him lead our Minutemen in to the future."

UMass has yet to have a winning season since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012. Bell will be the third coach for the Minutemen since the move. The school parted ways with Mark Whipple last month. UMass was 4-8 last season, its best as an FBS school.

Bell played receiver for Middle Tennessee from 2002-05.

NHL

Kevin Fiala scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Monday night.

Ryan Ellis also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 20 shots to help the Predators win their second straight.

Sam Reinhart had a goal for Buffalo, which has lost three straight after a 10-game winning streak. Carter Hutton had 23 saves.

Rinne denied a slap shot from the Sabres' Jack Eichel with 15.4 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

In other action on the ice:

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists for his first four-point game, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to an easy 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, Steven Stamkos added a goal and an assist, and Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde and also scored to help the Lightning become the first team in the league to reach 20 wins this season.

Jamie Benn scored his fifth goal in six games, helping the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. Jason Dickinson, Brett Ritchie and Esa Lindell also scored in the Stars' third straight win. Mattias Janmark had two assists and Anton Khudobin stopped 28 shots.

Penguins send struggling forward Daniel Sprong to Ducks:

The Daniel Sprong experiment is over for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins sent Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Pittsburgh selected Sprong in the second round of the 2015 draft, but the 21-year-old struggled to find a secure spot in Pittsburgh's forward group. He thrived at the American Hockey League level, scoring 32 goals in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but had trouble duplicating that success in the NHL. Sprong has four goals and five assists in 42 NHL games, including no goals and four assists in 16 games this season.

Tuesday on the Ice:

The Boston Bruins take on Florida at 7 p.m.

The New York Islanders host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres go against Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

In other NHL news:

The NHL is dealing with some uncertain situations as it prepares to finalize expansion to Seattle. The Ottawa Senators' downtown arena project is in danger of falling apart, and Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway is looking for a partner and trying to secure a long-term home in the desert. Meanwhile, the league would like to begin making plans for a 2020 World Cup of Hockey but has no guarantee of labor peace that would allow such a tournament to take place.

Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for his hit on Colorado's Matt Calvert during the weekend. Bertuzzi was sanctioned for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit with 7:15 left in the third period of the Avalanche's 2-0 win Sunday.

The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Chuck Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL. Fletcher will replace the fired Ron Hextall.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.

The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But the Wolverines jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Spartans cruise by Iowa:

Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 win over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.

The Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as much as six points before a Ward-led surge gave them a 43-33 lead at halftime.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) missed 18 of 19 shots to open the second half.

In other T25 action:

De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each and No.4 Virginia won its eighth straight game in an 83-45 rout of Morgan State.

Number 11 Florida State had its way in an 83-67 blowout of Troy.

Number 12 Wisconsin rallied to get by Rutgers 69-64.

A 10:

Vermont topped George Mason 72-67

UMass takes on Holy Cross at 7 p.m.

ACC:

Syracuse goes against Northeastern at 6:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

T-25:

UConn takes on Saint Louis at 7 p.m.

MAAC:

Buffalo faces off against Canisius at 7 p.m.

HEISMAN

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the Heisman Trophy finalists, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years.

Tagovailoa has been the favorite for most of the season, but Murray and Haskins both finished strong. Unlike most seasons, there should be some real drama Saturday night when the Heisman is awarded in New York City.

Tagovailoa and Murray will also face off in the College Football Playoff.

The finalists are determined by the margin of votes received, starting with the third- and fourth-place finishers. Ballots from 928 voters were due Monday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.