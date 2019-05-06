SportsReport: Raptors Top 76ers; Yankees Beat Twins

The Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets have regained homecourt advantage in the NBA's conference semifinals by evening their respective series at two games apiece. Kawhi Leonard poured in 39 points and the Raptors held Joel Embiid in check in a 101-96 victory at Philadelphia.

Leonard shot 13-for-20 from the field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range to help Toronto end a two-game skid. The Sixers trailed just 91-90 until Leonard drained a step-back 3-pointer with 61 seconds remaining. Marc Gasol finished with 16 points to pick up the slack for Pascal Siakam, who was 2-for-7 while scoring nine points after being a gametime decision due to an injury. Embiid managed just 11 points and seven rebounds after torching Toronto for 33 points in Game 3. Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia, which is trying to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. Game 5 is Tuesday in Toronto.

In Portland, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets held off the Trail Blazers, 116-112. It was his second straight triple-double and fourth of the postseason. Denver outscored the Blazers 27-14 in the third quarter to take an 84-77 lead into the final period. Rodney Hood's 3-pointer got the Blazers within 110-107 with 52 seconds left, and Damian Lillard's layup made it 112-110 with 7.7 seconds to go. But Jamal Murray iced the victory by hitting two free throws. Murray led all scorers with 34 points and made all 11 free throws for the Nuggets, who handed Portland its first home loss of the postseason. CJ McCollum had 29 points and Lillard added 28 for the Blazers. The Nuggets host Game 5 on Tuesday.

MLB

Domingo German tied for the major league lead with his sixth win as the Yankees picked up a 4-1, rain-shortened win over the Twins. German stayed in control despite the precipitation, giving up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer for New York, which claimed its 11th win in 15 games after the game was called in the bottom of the eighth.

Christian Yelich returned to the Milwaukee lineup and blasted a three-run homer into the third deck at Miller Park in the third inning of a 3-2 win over the Mets. Yelich leads the majors with 15 home runs after going deep following a five-game absence caused by lower back soreness. Kyle Davies helped the Brewers complete a three-game sweep by limiting New York to two runs and six hits over 7 2/3s.

The Phillies won for the sixth time in nine games as Zach Eflin held the Nationals to a run and four hits over seven innings of a 7-1 victory. Rhys Hoskins had two RBIs and Cesar Hernandez added a pair of doubles for the NL East leaders. Kurt Suzuki homered for the third straight day, but Washington lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Boston won for the sixth time in seven games as Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam during a seven-run eighth that turned a 2-2 tie into the Red Sox's 9-2 rout of the White Sox. Mitch Moreland went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bosox, who had a nine-run third in Saturday's 15-2 win. Boston's bullpen tossed three scoreless innings after Rick Porcello allowed six hits, including solo homers by Jose Abreu and Ryan Cordell.

Elsewhere in the majors, the San Diego Padres used a walk-off grand slam to avoid a three-game sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe followed three San Diego singles with a two-out blast off Kenley Jensen in the bottom of the ninth to give the Padres an 8-5 comeback win over the NL West leaders. Jansen struck out Greg Garcia and got rookie Francisco Mejia to pop up before Renfroe's slam. Max Muncy slammed a three-run homer and Chris Taylor put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run shot in the eighth before Los Angeles fell to 22-14.

Raimel Tapia laced a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth that pushed the Rockies past the Diamondbacks, 8-7. The rally came after Eduardo Escobar and Blake Swihart homered to help Arizona take a 7-3 lead. Scott Oberg allowed two runs in the eighth but got the win as the Rockies salvaged the series finale.

Brandon Crawford delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning as the Giants withstood a power surge by the Reds in a 6-5 win at Cincinnati. Buster Posey smacked a tying, three-run homer in the sixth and opened the ninth with a one-out double before scoring on Crawford's two-run blast. Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich homered on consecutive pitches by Jeff Samardzija to give the Reds a 4-0, first inning lead.

Kris Bryant belted his fourth career grand slam while the Cubs were tacking on six runs in the eighth inning of their seventh straight win, a 13-5 pounding of the Cardinals. Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs as Chicago leapfrogged the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. Ben Zobrist had two hits and made two nice plays in left field while the Cubs were polishing off their first three-game sweep of St. Louis since September 2017.

Ender Inciarte faked a bunt and slapped an opposite-field RBI double down the line to break a 10th-inning tie as the Braves topped the Marlins, 3-1. Nick Markakis' home run gave Atlanta a lead in the seventh, but the Marlins tied it with three consecutive singles in the eighth before the Braves completed a three-game sweep. Five Atlanta pitchers combined to hold Miami to six hits.

The Pirates pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Athletics on Starling Marte's three-run homer in the bottom of the 13th. The A's scored twice in the final inning before Adam Frazier singled home a run and scored on Marte's walk-off blast. Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles gave up one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Alex Bregman's grand slam was among the Astros' three home runs in a 10-4 romp over the Angels in Monterrey, Mexico. Carlos Correa had a two-run homer in the second inning and Michael Brantley hit a two-run shot in the ninth. Justin Verlander moved to 5-1 by working 6 1/3 innings, shaking off two homers by Jonathan Lucroy.

Jay Bruce blasted a grand slam and the Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-0 blowout of the Indians. Rookie Erik Swanson worked six innings and didn't allow a hit until Jose Ramirez doubled with two out in the sixth. Mitch Haniger hit a solo shot in the second and Edwin Encarnación belted a two-run blast in the fifth, giving Seattle a major league-leading 68 home runs this year.

The Tigers celebrated a 5-2 victory over the Royals when Brandon Dixon slammed a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 10th. Spencer Turnbull was in line to get the win after yielding one run and six hits over seven innings, but the Royals tied it on Hunter Dozier's solo shot off Joe Jimenez in the eighth. Kansas City starter Brad Keller allowed two runs, six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Rangers blew out the Blue Jays, 10-2 as Rougned Odor and Asdrúbal Cabrera each homered and combined for seven RBIs. Odor's average had dropped to .122 before he ended an 0-for-21 skid with a two-run blast in the second inning. Cabrera added a three-run homer and finished with four ribbies.

The Rays and Orioles were rained out in Baltimore, a game that has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on July 13.

In MLB news, the Nationals have placed first baseman Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain and recalled infielder Jake Noll from Triple-A Fresno. Adams was injured diving to make an out in the second inning of Saturday's 10-8 victory over the Phillies. He is batting .250 with three homers and 13 RBIs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions. Cora cited the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.

NHL

The St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars are going to the limit. The Blues have forced a Game 7 in their NHL second-round series by scoring three unanswered goals in a 4-1 victory at Dallas. David Perron furnished the game-winner in the second period, and the Blues broke it open when Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais tallied 33 seconds apart in the third. Stars netminder Ben Bishop was injured just before Schwartz's goal and was lifted after Blais made it 4-1. Alex Pietrangelo scored just 63 seconds into the game, but the Stars tied it on Tyler Seguin's power-play goal later in the first period. Rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots for the Blues, who will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

PGA

Max Homa has earned his first PGA victory in 68 starts with a strong back nine to secure the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead and didn't make any mistakes until it only affected the final margin. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a 15-under total and a three-shot victory over runner-up Joel Dahmen. Homa played only one Sunday in the entire PGA Tour season two years ago. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.

Scott McCarron has won the Insperity Invitational for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks. The 53-year-old McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199. He matched Fred Couples for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008.

NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway has been postponed by rain and will be run on Monday. Chase Elliott is the pole-sitter for the race after winning last week at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Dover hasn't held a Monday race since 2007.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds. Twinspires.com, Churchill Downs' online wagering service, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday's Derby. The company said $6,212,046 was bet on the colt to win. Maximum Security was first to finish Saturday's muddy Derby before becoming the marquee race's first winner to be disqualified for interference. The next stop in the chase for the Triple Crown is the Preakness, though both Maximum Security and Country House remain noncommittal for the May 18 race. Owner Gary West says he is unsure whether to enter Maximum Security in the Preakness as he ponders appealing the historic decision.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wide receiver McLane Mannix will be able to play next season for Texas Tech after an NCAA waiver that made the Nevada transfer immediately eligible. Mannix transferred in January and went to spring drills with the Red Raiders. The Midland, Texas native had 107 catches for 1,653 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons at Nevada.

