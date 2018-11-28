SportsReport: MGM Resorts Is MLB's Official Gaming Partner

MLB

MGM Resorts has made its third deal in four months with a major U.S. sports league, becoming Major League Baseball's official gaming partner in the U.S. and Japan.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that MGM will become an MLB-authorized gaming operator and will promote itself with teams and on the MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB At Bat app.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren says the idea of trust and accuracy and integrity is tantamount to the success of this relationship

“It’s a hallmark of MGM. It’s a hallmark of MLB and I know that working together we can increase fan engagement create more fan experiences and improve the value of the franchise of baseball going forward,” said Murren.

MGM in August became the exclusive official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA, and the first official sports betting partner of the NHL last month.

In other MLB news:

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz has agreed to a one-year contract that avoids salary arbitration. Kratz hit .236 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 219 plate appearances during the 2018 regular season. He also excelled in Milwaukee's division series win over the Colorado Rockies, going 5-for-8 in two games.

Pirates’ pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.

Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract with the Pirates, leaving the Indians after eight seasons. Chisenhall hit .321 in 29 games and 84 at-bats during an injury-shortened 2018 season.

Major League Baseball will institute new procedures for vetting political contributions after giving $5,000 to Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Republican senator from Mississippi who is involved in tonight's runoff election with Democrat Mike Espy. MLB has asked for the money back following Hyde-Smith's controversial remarks about public hangings and vote suppression.

HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL

Celebrations have been scheduled for the New York state champion Glens Falls High School football team.

The Glens Falls High School football team captured the Class B state title at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University Saturday.

A school pep rally for students only will be held at the Glens Falls High School Auditorium Thursday, where a proclamation from the City of Glens Falls will be presented.

On Saturday, a parade will start at the high school and end at the Cool Insuring Arena, where the football team will attend the Adirondack Thunder hockey game and appear on the ice for a presentation.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBAL

Georgia has landed the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Oklahoma is now in position to grab one of the semifinal positions.

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame have hung onto the top three spots, but the Bulldogs' hold on fourth could be short-lived unless they can knock off the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game on Saturday. An Alabama victory could move the Sooners to No. 4, but a loss could still keep the Tide among the four semifinalists for the national championship.

Ohio State has moved up to sixth and will likely need a Big Ten championship game victory over Northwestern and losses by Clemson and Oklahoma in their conference title games to crack the semifinals. The Tigers face Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game at Charlotte, and the Sooners take on Texas for the Big 12 crown near Dallas.

Michigan slid from fourth to seventh with Saturday's blowout loss to the Buckeyes.

Unbeaten UCF is eighth, followed by Florida and LSU.

Brown back with Heels:

Mack Brown is returning to North Carolina for a second stint as the team's head football coach.

The school announced Tuesday that he had been signed to a five-year, $17.5 million deal to replace Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons.

Brown was 69-46-1 with five bowl appearances in ten seasons with the Tar Heels from 1988-97. He left Chapel Hill to take over at Texas, where he won the 2009 BCS Championship and went to bowl games in each of his first 12 seasons with the team.

Fedora was 45-43 at North Carolina, losing 18 of 23 games over the last two seasons.

Florida's DB plans to enter NFL draft:

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

The junior plans to play in Florida's bowl game.

He's been one of Florida's most improved players in 2018, posting 66 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also has three sacks and two interceptions.

NBA

The Toronto Raptors own a six-game winning streak following a long-range shooting barrage in the fourth quarter Memphis.

The Raptors went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc in the final period to beat the Grizzlies, 122-114. Kyle Lowry was 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 24 points while collecting six assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points on 6 of 6 shooting, including three from downtown in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the sizzling Raptors, who own the NBA's best record at 18-4 and lead the Atlantic Division by four games over Philadelphia.

Checking out Tuesday's other NBA action:

Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley scored 20 points apiece in the Nuggets' most lopsided win ever against the Lakers, 117-85. Nikola Jokic contributed 14 points and Juancho Hernangomez had 12 as Denver won its fourth in a row.

Bojan Bogdanovic sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds to play to help the Pacers escape with a 109-104 victory at Phoenix. Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points apiece for Indiana.

The Pistons held New York to 30 percent shooting in the first half and 40 percent for the game in a 115-108 victory. Blake Griffin dropped in a game-high 30 points for the Pistons, while Stanley Johnson and Reggie Jackson each added 21.

Atlanta ended a seven-game road losing streak as Trae Young finished with 17 points and 10 assists in the Hawks' 115-113 win at Miami. Taurean Prince scored 18 points and John Collins added 16 for the Hawks, who dealt Miami its sixth straight home loss.

Wednesday on the Court:

The New York Knicks take on the 76ers at 7 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets host Utah at 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Fifth-ranked Nevada has avenged its one-point loss to Loyola-Chicago in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Caleb Martin scored 17 of his 21 points while the Wolf Pack built a 44-28 lead in a 79-65 downing of the Ramblers. Cody Martin had 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting and finished with seven assists for the 7-0 Wolf Pack.

Jordan Caroline had 15 points and six rebounds for the winners, while Trey Porter added 14 points and 10 boards.

In other top 25 games:

Third-ranked Duke bounced back from its only loss of the season as Zion Williamson scored 25 points and fellow freshman RJ Barrett added 22 in a 90-69 rout of Indiana. The Blue Devils never trailed, shot 52 percent and scored 24 points off a season-worst 20 turnovers by the Hoosiers.

Ryan McMahon hit seven free throws in overtime and delivered a career-high 24 points as Louisville upset ninth-ranked Michigan State, 82-78 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. McMahon made two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining and Jordan Nwora added a foul shot after his 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining put the Cardinals ahead to stay.

No. 13 Virginia Tech was knocked off as Myreon Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a 63-62 upset win over the Hokies in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds in helping the Nittany Lions hand Virginia Tech its first loss in six games this season.

Fourteenth-rated Iowa won its ACC/Big Ten matchup as freshman guard Joe Wieskamp had 18 points and 11 rebounds to push the Hawkeyes past Pittsburgh, 69-68. Nicholas Baer scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Iowa, which also has wins against Oregon and UConn.

D'Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left in No. 22 Wisconsin's 79-75 triumph over N.C. State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ethan Happ had 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and helped the Badgers recover from a 41-29 deficit.

Syracuse takes on Ohio State Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

A 10

UMass faces off against Quinnipiac at 7 p.m.

Vermont takes on George Washington at 7 p.m.

America East

UConn topped UMass Lowell 97-75

Sacred Heart defeated Hartford 98-89

MAAC

Ohio beat Iona 89-65

Siena takes on Hofstra at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn faces off against DePaul at 7 p.m.

A 10

UMass takes on North Dakota at 4:30 p.m.

America East:

UAlbany hosts Canisius at 7 p.m.

Vermont takes on Holy Cross at 7 p.m.

NHL

The Buffalo Sabres have run their winning streak into double digits.

Jeff Skinner scored 1:19 into overtime to give the Sabres their 10th consecutive victory, 3-2 against the Sharks. Buffalo carried a 2-0 lead into the third period, and Carter Hutton stopped the first 32 shots he faced until Joe Pavelski scored twice in the final 8:31 of regulation to force overtime.

Hutton has allowed just 15 goals while winning his last eight decisions.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Nathan Beaulieu also scored for the Sabres, who tied the longest winning streak in team history and became the first NHL team with at least 10 straight wins since the Blue Jackets won 16 straight during the 2016-17 season.

Buffalo also owns the best record in the Eastern Conference following the Lightning's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist to help Ryan Miller pick up his 373rd career victory, one of John Vanbiesbrouck's record among American-born goaltenders.

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who are one point behind the Atlantic Division-leading Sabres.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves as the Avalanche won their fifth in a row, 3-2 at Nashville. Tyson Jost had the other goal for Colorado, which had dropped 11 straight regular-season games to Nashville.

The Golden Knights clobbered the Blackhawks, 8-3 as Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore each had two goals and an assist to help Vegas earn its season-high fourth consecutive win. Alex Tuch scored once and had an assist for the Knights, who also received goals from William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Daniel Carr.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice in the third period and Matt Duchene provided the eventual winner with 2:59 left in the Senators' 4-3 win at Philadelphia. The Flyers led 3-1 heading into the third period and lost their first game since general manager Ron Hextall was fired.

The Penguins pulled out a 4-3 triumph at Winnipeg on Zach Aston-Reese's tiebreaking goal with 5:12 to play. Derek Grant's first of the season pulled the Penguins even 5:08 into the third.

The Coyotes' four-game losing streak is over after Josh Archibald scored twice and set up another in a 4-3 comeback win at Minnesota. The Wild were ahead 3-1 until Archibald sandwiched his first goal goals of the season around Michael Grabner's tally during a 5:32 span early in the third period.

Oscar Klefbom scored 2:42 into overtime to send the Oilers past the Stars, 1-0. Mikko Koskinen turned back 28 shots in his second shutout of the season as Edmonton stopped a two-game skid.

The Hurricanes pulled out a 2-1 win over the Canadiens behind Curtis McIlhinney's 48-save performance. Victor Rask and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored in Carolina's fourth win in five games.

Dustin Brown tallied 53 seconds into overtime to complete the Kings' 2-1 win at Vancouver. Brown also had an assist, Anze Kopitar set up two goals and Cal Peterson stopped 32 shots to help Los Angeles win its second straight.

NFL

Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who threatened to go through with a mass shooting and suicide at an NFL playoff game in Pittsburgh has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Scott Brady announced the sentence for San Antonio resident Yuttana Choochongkol, who also went by the name Jason Manotham. Attorney information for Choochongkol was not listed in online federal court records.

Federal agents say Choochongkol used the "contact us" function on the Heinz Field website, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to send threatening messages that he planned to shoot fans and players at the Jan. 14 playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was convicted of threatening interstate communications.

In other NFL news:

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is in the process of settling a lawsuit filed by a female Uber driver in Arizona who accused him of sexual assault. Documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix state that a settlement agreement should be finalized in 10 days. Details weren't disclosed. The woman sued Winston in September and had been seeking $75,000 in damages.

A decision is expected within nine months on whether the Bills will keep playing in suburban Buffalo or build a new facility downtown. Two firms were hired by the parent company that owns the Bills and the Sabres to study both facilities. That includes deciding whether to build a new football stadium to replace 45-year-old New Era Field.

The Redskins have claimed Reuben Foster off waivers after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The Redskins announced the move in a statement acknowledging they "fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben."

SOCCER

A German court has convicted a man on 28 counts of attempted murder in last year's attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus.

The dpa news agency reported that the defendant, who has been identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Dortmund state court on Tuesday.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the team's bus as it left a hotel in the western German city for a Champions League game on April 11, 2017.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.