SportsReport: Hurricanes Beat Capitals; Mets Top Phillies

The Carolina Hurricanes have earned a return trip to Washington by forcing a seventh game in their first-round series with the Capitals. Jordan Staal snapped a 2-2 tie in the third period before adding an assist in the Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Staal set up former Cap Justin Williams, who beat Braden Holtby to make it 4-2 just seconds after Washington had a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference. Alex Ovechkin's first-period goal put the Capitals ahead 2-1, but he killed his team's shot at tying the game by running into netminder Petr Mrazek while Evgeny Kuznetsov was scoring. Mrazek finished with 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who visit the Capitals on Wednesday. The home team has won each game of the series.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by winning in overtime. John Klingberg scored from the left circle 17:02 into overtime to complete the Stars' 2-1 victory in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators. Klingberg's first goal of the playoffs came on a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov. Blake Comeau scored his first playoff goal for the Stars, tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop had a playoff career-high 47 saves for the Stars and blanked the Predators following Austin Watson's goal 5:47 into the game. Predators netminder Pekka Rinne also set a playoff career best by stopping 49 shots. The Stars now prepare to face the Blues, who will have home-ice advantage in the series.

MLB

Gio Urshela singled home Gleyber Torres in the 14th for his second extra-inning RBI of the night to push the Yankees past the Angels, 4-3. Brian Goodwin delivered a tying RBI single with two out in the 12th before Los Angeles lost for the seventh time in eight games. Luke Voit homered in the first inning to run his consecutive on-base streak to 33 games.

Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by holding the Phillies to one run and three hits over six innings of the Mets' 5-1 victory. Jeff McNeil hit a solo homer and Pete Alonso drove in two runs as New York won for the second time in six games. Phils outfielder Bryce Harper was ejected in the fourth inning and bolted out of the dugout toward plate umpire Mark Carlson before he was held back by two coaches.

Nolan Arenado's 1,000th career hit was a tiebreaking, solo homer in the seventh inning of the Rockies' seventh win in eight games, 7-5 over the Nationals. Arenado also doubled twice and drove in two for the Rockies, who also got home runs from Mark Reynolds and pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia. Brian Dozier had a three-run home run for the Nationals, who could not hold two- and three-run leads.

The Red Sox and Tigers were rained out at Fenway Park, creating a day-night doubleheader for Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the majors, the Tampa Bay Rays have put an end to their season-high four-game losing streak by rallying past Kansas City. Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and slammed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to send the Rays to a 6-3 win over the Royals. Zunino had missed three straight games before hitting his first home run since coming to the Rays from Seattle last winter. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller. Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit solo homers in the Royals' fourth straight loss.

The Twins won their fourth in a row as Jorge Polanco went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and four RBIs in their 9-5 win over the Astros. Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz had RBI singles around Polanco's two-run single in a four-run sixth as the Twins built a 7-1 lead. C.J. Cron put Minnesota ahead with a two-run double in the first, and Jason Castro led off the second with a home run to back Jake Odorizzi, who held Houston to two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in three as the Athletics downed the Rangers, 6-1 to end a three-game skid. Chris Bassitt was a winner in his season debut, allowing two hits over five innings after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas last week. Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 907th career appearance, moving him past Cy Young for 24th on baseball's career list.

Dexter Fowler had his four-hit game in six years, belted his first home run of the season and collected four RBIs as the Cardinals hammered the Brewers, 13-5. Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and went 3-for-5 as St. Louis outhit Milwaukee, 18-5. The Brewers lost for the fifth time in six games despite homers from Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw.

David Peralta laced a bases-clearing triple and Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer while the Diamondbacks scored seven times in the seventh inning of a 12-4 rout of the Pirates. Pittsburgh reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing a pitch, then crumpled to the ground.

José Abreu and James McCann each homered and combined for nine RBIs as the White Sox crushed the Orioles, 12-2. McCann's three-run blast highlighted a four-run fifth before Abreu added a two-run shot in a four-run seventh. Abreu also had an RBI single and a two-run single to finish with five RBIs.

In MLB news, Mets ace Jacob deGrom remains on track to start Friday night against Milwaukee after an MRI on his right elbow showed no damage. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday after reporting soreness last week, an issue that caused the Mets to put him on the injured list while the team was in St. Louis. The move followed two shaky starts by deGrom, leaving him 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA.

Gio González has been released from his minor league contract with the Yankees at his request. The 33-year-old Gonzalez agreed to the deal in mid-March and was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He exercised his right Saturday to ask the Yankees to put him on the big league roster or release him within 48 hours.

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, an operation expected to sideline the pitcher for four-to-six weeks. Eovaldi had similar surgery on March 30 last year while with Tampa Bay and made his season debut May 30.

The Pirates have activated Gregory Polanco off the 10-day injured list after the right fielder completed a lengthy rehab from a dislocated left shoulder suffered last September. Polanco set career highs last season with 23 home runs and a .499 slugging averaging last season while hitting .254 with 81 RBIs.

Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee. Wacha is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts this season. He beat Milwaukee 6-3 last week, allowing two runs in six innings.

NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks have given themselves a few extra days to rest up for the second round of the NBA playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and the Bucks completed a four-game sweep with a 127-104 win over the Pistons in Detroit. Khris Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks, who actually trailed by six at the break before outscoring the Pistons 39-23 in the third quarter and 71-42 in the second half. Detroit took a 20-8 lead before Milwaukee advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. Reggie Jackson scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half for Detroit. Blake Griffin had 22 points before fouling out with 7:06 remaining. Next up for the Bucks are the Celtics, who completed a four-game sweep of Indiana on Sunday.

The Jazz have forced a fifth game in their first-round series. Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to rally Utah to a 107-91 victory over the Rockets. The Jazz opened the fourth with a 15-1 run and outscored the Rockets 31-12 in the period. Jae Crowder added 23 points, while Ricky Rubio chipped in 18 points and 11 assists. The duo combined for 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the quarter to help the Jazz carve out a double digit lead. James Harden scored 30 points and Chris Paul added 23 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Rockets. Game 5 is Wednesday at Houston.

In NBA news, the Phoenix Suns have fired coach Igor Kokoskov after one season. The longtime NBA assistant was the first European-born head coach in league history when Phoenix hired him to replace interim coach Jay Triano last year. The Suns finished 19-63 despite adding No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton to their roster.

A female sports reporter has filed a lawsuit accusing new Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton of sexual assault. Kelli Tennant is suing Walton over an incident that allegedly took place in 2016 during his time as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors. Tennant claims she went to Walton's hotel room to discuss a book she was writing when Walton pinned her to the bed, forcibly kissed her and groped her. She said Walton continued to harass her after he became coach of the Lakers and she was working as a broadcaster in Los Angeles for Spectrum SportsNet and SportsNet LA. TMZ first reported the lawsuit.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech has confirmed that center James Banks is entering the NBA draft. Banks led the ACC with 2.5 blocks a game while averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. He was named to the ACC's all-defensive team. He has until May 29 to withdraw his name and remain eligible for his final season at Georgia Tech.

NFL

Nearly three dozen men and women have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Florida authorities alleging they unlawfully videotaped them as they received legal massages at a parlor where Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paid for sex. The lawsuit alleges that prosecutors and the Jupiter Police Department violated their rights to privacy when they were videotaped receiving massages in January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Offensive lineman Evan Boehm has signed a one-year tender to play for the Colts next season. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound interior lineman made four starts and played in 11 games with Indianapolis last season. He became a restricted free agent in March and is the 11th free agent re-signed by the Colts.

Safety J.J. Wilcox has signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after playing combined seven games with the Jets and Colts in 2018. The 28-year-old Wilcox started 35 games in four seasons with the Cowboys.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama coach Nick Saban has undergone hip replacement surgery. His doctor says the 67-year-old Saban is expected to make a full recovery and "should be able to return to work in the very new future." Saban said after Alabama's spring game that his hip problems would be evaluated and that he could need six to eight weeks of recovery.

© The Associated Press 2019. All Rights Reserved.