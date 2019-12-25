SportsReport: Full NBA Slate On Christmas

In the Hawaii bowl last night, Cole McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns as Hawaii beat BYU 38-34 last night. It was the Rainbow Warriors’ first win over BYU since 2001.

Marshawn Lynch is officially back in Seattle after four years in an unlikely NFL reunion. The 33-year-old running back hasn’t played anywhere in a year, and hasn’t played with most of the current Seahawks. His first practice back was Tuesday.

Los Angeles offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth says he wants to come back for a 15th NFL season, but he understands Sunday's game against Arizona could be his last one with the Rams. The 38-year-old Whitworth is in the final season of a three-year contract with Los Angeles.

The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star today. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract. The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.

There is a five-game NBA schedule for Christmas Day today. Toronto is hosting Boston in its first Christmas home game at noon. Golden State, the team the Raptors beat for the NBA title, has been going without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, leaving the Warriors without much of their firepower — which they will likely need to beat high-scoring Houston at home. New Orleans has played all season without No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, the chief reason the Pelicans got on the Christmas schedule in the first place. They visit Denver in the nightcap. The Clippers play the Lakers at 8 p.m., and the 76ers host Milwaukee at 2:30.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.