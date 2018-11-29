SportsReport: Embiid's Dad Sees What All The Fuss Is About

NBA

Joel Embiid got a chance to show his father what Philadelphia 76ers fans have been cheering for the last two seasons.

The Sixers' center put up 26 points and 14 rebounds against the Knicks in a 117-91 rout at Philadelphia. Embiid's spin move into a one-handed jam earned a smile and applause from Thomas Embiid, a colonel in the Cameroon military who is visiting from the family's home country and plans to spend a few weeks with his son.

The 7-footer had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the first half before completing his NBA-leading 21st double-double to help the 76ers improve to a league-best 11-1 at home.

JJ Redick hit four 3s and scored 24 points for Philadelphia.

Checking out Wednesday's other NBA action:

Khris Middleton's 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left was the difference in the Bucks' 116-113 win against the Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help the 15-6 Bucks beat former Milwaukee forward Jabari Parker, who finished with 24 points and eight boards.

The Clippers have a nine-game home winning streak after Danilo Gallinari poured in 28 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 115-99 decision over the Suns. Lou Williams scored 20 points for the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, while Tobias Harris added 18 with 10 rebounds.

Damian Lillard nailed a team-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a 41-point performance in the Trail Blazers' 115-112 win over the Magic. Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points and 13 rebounds to help Portland stop a season-high three-game slide.

Rookie Luka Doncic and Devin Harris each scored 20 points and the Mavericks withstood James Harden's triple-double in a 128-108 romp over the Rockets in Houston. Harden had 25 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't nearly enough for a team missing Chris Paul because of an injury.

Russell Westbrook moved into a tie for third place on the NBA list for triple-doubles with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the Thunder's 100-83 win against the Cavaliers. Westbrook has 107 career triple-doubles to match Jason Kidd, but he's still 74 behind all-time leader Oscar Robertson.

Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game absence and showed no effects from his bruised ribs, scoring 12 of his 29 points over the final 5:42 to lead the Jazz to a 101-91 victory over the Nets. Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds as Utah rebounded from Monday's 33-point home loss to Indiana.

The Timberwolves crushed the Spurs as Robert Covington provided 21 points in Minnesota's fourth straight win, 128-89. Karl Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose each had 16 points to help the Wolves beat San Antonio for just the second time in their last 16 meetings.

The Pelicans' four-game losing streak is over after Anthony Davis contributed 28 points and 15 rebounds to a 125-104 thumping of the Wizards. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Julius Randle added 23 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Jeremy Lamb scored 23 points and Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 as the Hornets topped the Hawks, 108-94. Charlotte limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting and avenged Sunday's one-point loss to the Hawks.

Korver goes to Jazz:

The Utah Jazz have acquired one of the NBA's most prolific outside shooters in league history as they try to shake off their disappointing 10-12 start.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are sending veteran forward Kyle Korver to the Jazz for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 37-year-old Korver ranks fourth in NBA history with 2,238 3-pointers, hitting 43 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He played for the Jazz from 2007-10.

Also in the NBA:

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says forward Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his left foot. Popovich gave no timetable for the return of Gasol, who missed his 12th straight game Wednesday in Minnesota.

Veteran NBA guard Isaiah Canaan is now available after being waived by the Suns. Canaan this season started 15 of his 19 games, averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 assists. His playing time diminished once Devin Booker took over the starting point guard spot.

Former UCLA standout and four-time NBA All-Star Willie Naulls has died at age 84. Naulls received his All-Star nods with the Knicks and won three championships with the Celtics from 1956-66.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia and Maryland resumed a rivalry left dormant once in the Terrapins left the ACC for the Big Ten four years ago.

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers handed the No. 24 Terps their first loss of the season as Kyle Guy nailed five 3-pointers while scoring 18 points in Virginia's 76-71 victory at College Park in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ty Jerome scored 17 and De'Andre Hunter had 15 for the Cavs, who were 10-for-22 from beyond the arc and improved to 7-0.

The Terrapins turned a 17-point, second-half deficit into a 63-59 game before Virginia hit six free throws in the final 37 seconds to clinch it.

Bruno Fernandez had 14 points and 11 boards for Maryland.

The marquee matchup of the night went to Michigan as Charles Matthews provided 21 points and seven rebounds in the seventh-ranked Wolverines' 84-67 win against No. 11 North Carolina. Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the 7-0 Wolverines, who shut down a Tar Heels offense that came in averaging 96.6 points a game.

Michigan outscored North Carolina 34-16 in the first 12:13 of the second half to go ahead by 22.

In other top-25 finals:

Sixth-ranked Tennessee received 21 points and 11 rebounds from Grant Williams in a 95-67 pounding of Eastern Kentucky. Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and shot 8 of 9 from the floor for the Vols, who went on a 21-3 run in the first half and avenged Friday's loss to No. 2 Kansas in New York.

No. 8 Auburn was 50 points better than Saint Peter's as Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 in a 99-49 laugher. Austin Wiley chipped in 16 points and nine boards for the Tigers, scored the game's first 13 points and led by as many as 32 before halftime.

Tenth-ranked Kentucky clobbered Monmouth, 90-44 as Tyler Herro scored 16 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to the Wildcats' sixth straight win. The Wildcats shot 57 percent from the field and closed the first half on a 22-4 run over 8:46 for a 44-22 halftime lead.

Trent Forrest hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue, 73-72. Carsen Edwards led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.

Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State 72-62. The Orange were 11 of 24 from 3-point range, but they didn't take control until an 11-0 run in the second half.

A 10:

UMass edged Quinnipiac 69-62

Vermont topped George Washington 69-53

America East:

UAlbany takes on LIU Brooklyn at 2 p.m.

MAAC:

Hofstra defeated Siena 94-86

Dartmouth takes on Marist at 11:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn topped DePaul 99-63

Syracuse goes against Minnesota at 8:30 p.m.

A 10:

North Dakota edged UMass 59-52

America East:

Canisius topped UAlbany 48-42

Holy Cross defeated Vermont 65-40

MAAC:

Siena takes on Colgate at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech suddenly finds itself in the market for a head football coach.

Paul Johnson is retiring after 11 seasons with the Yellow Jackets, making the surprising announcement Wednesday after meeting with his players. He will continue to coach the team until after its bowl game.

The 61-year-old Johnson was 82-59 with three trips to the ACC championship game while at Georgia Tech. The Jackets have gone to eight bowl games and are eligible for a ninth after recording a 7-5 record this year.

Johnson also had a six-year run at Navy, going 45-29 from 2002-07 before heading to Atlanta.

In other college football news:

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has told athletic director Mike Bobinski that he intends to keep his job with the Boilermakers rather than take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons and has taken the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2011-12. He beat rival Indiana both years and pulled off one of this season's most shocking upsets in October with a 29-point rout of then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Bowling Green has hired Boston College offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler as its new head coach. The 44-year-old has done recent stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple, Auburn and Virginia Tech. The former Michigan quarterback was the Wolverines' quarterback coach from 2002-07, working with Tom Brady and Chad Henne among others.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray are among the five finalists named for the Walter Camp national player of the award. Joining the two Heisman Trophy contenders as finalists are West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed back star center Auston Matthews, who missed 14 games with a shoulder injury suffered Oct. 27 against Winnipeg.

Matthews promptly picked up where he left off by delivering two goals and an assist in the Leafs' 5-3 win over the visiting Sharks. He scored a power-play goal in the first period and gave Toronto a 5-2 lead midway through the third.

Matthews now has 12 goals and 19 points in just 12 games this season.

John Tavares scored twice in the first period for the Maple Leafs, his 16th and 17th of the season.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Gabriel Landeskog's 15th goal of the season broke a 3-3 deadlock midway through the third period of Colorado's 6-3 victory against Pittsburgh. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, leaving him one point behind teammate Mikko Rantanen for the league scoring lead.

The Ducks beat the Panthers, 3-2 on Nick Ritchie's goal with 1:28 remaining. Ritchie scored twice and John Gibson stopped 42 shots in leading Anaheim to its fourth win in five games since a 3-8-4 skid.

The Red Wings coughed up a 3-0 lead before Tyler Bertuzzi notched his second goal of the night with 6:53 left to send Detroit past the Blues, 4-3. Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist as the Wings halted a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Seguin scored 24 seconds into overtime to give the Stars a 4-3 victory over the Flames. Gavin Bayreuther tied it with 6:45 left in regulation before Dallas won for the first time in its last five road games.

Thursday on the Ice:

The Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

The New York Rangers take on Ottawa at 7:30 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres face off against the Tampa Bay Lighting at 7:30 p.m.

Flyers continue housecleaning:

The Philadelphia Flyers have continued their organizational purge, firing assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.

The decision was announced two days after the Flyers dismissed GM Ron Hextall, and less than 24 hours after the Flyers blew a two-goal lead in the third period of a 4-3 loss to Ottawa.

The Flyers are 10-12-2 and in last place in the Eastern Conference.

MLB

Infielder Ronald Torreyes has gone from the New York Yankees to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment Monday to clear a roster spot when the Yankees claimed right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Torreyes batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games for New York this year, spending much of the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is a lifetime .281 hitter in 229 big league games.

In other MLB news:

The Athletics have announced the location for their modern new ballpark, unveiling plans to build near Jack London Square along the water. The club had to switch gears after a proposed plan at Laney College fell through last December.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

NFL

The Indianapolis Colts won't have to deal with running back Leonard Fournette when they go for their sixth consecutive victory Sunday against Jacksonville.

Fournette's appeal of a one-game suspension for fighting has been denied, leaving him unavailable against the Colts. The running back was suspended without pay for leaving the sideline, running across the field and punching Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during Sunday's loss at Buffalo.

The Jaguars could also be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey versus Indianapolis. Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of a knee injury and might not do any on-field work all week.

In Thursday’s NFL Action:

The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

In other NFL news:

The Jets have placed left guard James Carpenter on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury, ending his season. Carpenter had started in 58 straight games since signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2015 until missing New York's 27-13 loss to New England last Sunday. New York also said rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was limited at practice Wednesday, a positive sign after he sat out team drills since injuring his right foot more than three weeks ago.

Eric Berry was back on the Chiefs' practice field Wednesday for the first time since early in training camp, though it remains unclear when the star safety will be ready for games. Berry tore his Achilles' tendon in last season's opener and rejoined the team for the start of training camp last summer before being sidelined by a troublesome heel problem.

Lions return specialist Jamal Agnew is returning to practice after sitting out since Week 5 because of a knee injury. The team removed him from the reserve-injured designation on Wednesday.

Defensive end Derrick Shelby has become the Falcons' seventh former starter to land on injured reserve this season. Shelby has a groin injury.

Eric Reid says he's being targeted by the NFL because of his pending collusion case after being drug tested five times since signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27. Drug screenings throughout the NFL are random, but the Panthers safety says this year for him it has been "excessive."

Redskins coach Jay Gruden says the team will continue to investigate Rueben Foster's legal problems amid the outcry from signing the running back following his latest domestic violence arrest over the weekend. Gruden said Wednesday there are "no guarantees" Foster ever plays for Washington.

