SportsReport: Celtics Top Bucks; Mets Beat Brewers

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have opened their respective NBA conference semifinal series with victories. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford each had double-doubles as the Celtics ripped the top-seeded Bucks, 112-90.

Irving finished with 26 points and 11 assists, while Horford chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds. Horford also put on a defensive clinic on All-Star forward and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, who scored 22 points but shot just 7-for-21. Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points for the Celtics, who wasted an early 11-point lead before going on a 9-0 run in the third period to regain a double-digit advantage. Boston is now 5-0 in the postseason after dealing the Bucks their first loss. Game 2 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Kevin Durant poured in 35 points and Draymond Green almost had a triple-double to help the Warriors post a 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets. Durant shot 11 for 25 and made 12 of 15 free throws in his fifth straight 30-point playoff performance. Green added 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the two-time defending champions, who are meeting the Rockets in the postseason for the fourth time in five years. James Harden's three-point play with 40 seconds left pulled Houston within 100-98, but Stephen Curry followed with a 3-pointer and finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Harden matched Durant's production by scoring 35 points, while teammate Eric Gordon had 27. The Warriors host Game 2 on Tuesday.

NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes lost their starting goaltender and a front-line defenseman to injuries on Sunday, yet managed to take a two-games-to-none lead over the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Isles led 1-0 until Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored in the first 65 seconds of the third period to send the Hurricanes past New York, 2-1. The two goals came 48 seconds apart and gave Carolina is fourth straight victory since falling behind 3-2 to Washington in the opening round. Curtis McElhinney stopped all 17 shots he faced after replacing Petr Mrazek), who left with a lower-body injury after making a save early in the second period. Carolina also finished the game without blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk, who suffered a shoulder injury when checked by Cal Clutterbuck behind the net in the first period. Mathew Barzal scored the opening goal and Robin Lehner stopped 16 shots for the Islanders. The Hurricanes host Game 3 on Wednesday.

Colorado and San Jose are tied at a game apiece after Tyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal and had two assists to help the Avalanche beat the Sharks, 4-3. The Sharks led 1-0 until Gabriel Landeskog tallied 8:21 into the second period and Barrie beat Martin Jones about eight minutes later. Former Shark Matt Nieto scored in the third period and MacKinnon added an empty-netter to give Colorado its third victory in its past 24 games in San Jose. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves for the Avalanche, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

MLB

There was concern in the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse on Sunday after reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich had to leave a 5-2 loss to the Mets in the fifth inning due to back discomfort. Yelich singled in the fourth and then injured his back on an attempted stolen base. He stopped awkwardly when a pitch was fouled off, and manager Craig Counsell said his back "grabbed on him." Yelich remained in the game for another inning. The team says their top outfielder is day to day. The Mets also finished the game without second baseman Robinson Canó after he was hit by a pitch on the left hand while failing to check his swing. X-Rays were negative, but he will undergo an MRI and further testing Monday. J.D. Davis singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh and Tomás Nido added a two-run double the next inning as the Mets salvaged the finale of a three-game set.

Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit two-run homers as the Yankees built an 8-0 lead by the sixth inning in an 11-5 pounding of the Giants. Domingo Germán tied for the major league lead with his fifth victory, taking a shutout into the sixth before yielding four runs and five hits in six innings. The Yankees are 6-1 on their western swing and have won 11 of their last 13.

Zach Eflin tossed the first complete game by a Phillies pitcher since September 2017 by scattering seven hits in a 5-1 verdict over the Marlins. Jean Segura had three of Philadelphia's four hits, including an RBI triple. Rhys Hoskins supplied the other hit with an RBI double in the first.

The Nationals downed the Padres, 7-6 on Matt Adams' leadoff homer in the bottom of the 11th. Carter Kieboom, Victor Robles and Juan Soto also homered for Washington. Eric Hosmer crushed a three-run homer while San Diego was building a 6-0 lead, but the Nats avoided their first series sweep at home against the Padres since 2008.

Daniel Robertson slammed a two-run homer in the first inning and Yandy Diaz laced a two-run triple in the second as the Rays topped the Red Sox, 5-2 to complete a two-game sweep of the rain-shortened series. Both hits game off Chris Sale, who is 0-5 after being reached for two earned runs and four hits over seven innings. Tyler Glasnow improved to 5-0 by holding Boston to a pair of runs and five hits while fanning nine over 6 2/3s.

Elsewhere in the majors, the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep as Max Muncy delivered the tying and go-ahead singles in a 7-6 decision over the Pirates. Cody Bellinger hit his 14th homer, matching the record for the most before the end of a season's first full month. Los Angeles hurler Rich Hill made his season debut after recovering from a sprained right knee, allowing five runs - one earned - and five hits in six innings.

Josh Donaldson launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning to complete the Braves' comeback from a 7-5 deficit in an 8-7 triumph over the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered twice and was on base when Donaldson went deep. Freddie Freeman also homered for Atlanta, which overcame round-trippers by Daniel Murphy and Ian Desmond.

The Cardinals took the rubber game of their three-game set with the Reds as Jack Flaherty and Yadier Molina led a 5-2 victory. Molina drove in three runs to back Flaherty, who tossed seven shutout innings in the Redbirds' seventh win in eight games. Cincinnati didn't score until Scott Schebler hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth.

Ben Zobrist lined a tiebreaking, two-run double in the 15th inning before the Cubs held off the Diamondbacks, 6-5. Tyler Chatwood worked out of a jam in the 14th inning and delivered a one-out double to spark Chicago's three-run rally. Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly later in the 15th and also smacked a two-run homer in a game that fell 10 minutes shy of the record for longest game at Chase Field.

Texas clobbered the Mariners for the second straight day as Elvis Andrus, Hunter Pence, Logan Forsythe and Shin-Soo Choo homered in the Rangers' 14-1 laugher. Pence was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Choo and Danny Santana also had three hits apiece. Lance Lynn allowed one run over seven innings for the Rangers, who were coming off a 15-1 rout of Seattle.

Robinson Chirinos belted a tiebreaking, three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning that lifted the Astros past the Indians, 4-1. Carlos Carrasco was working on a one-hitter and a 17-inning scoreless streak until Michael Brantley singled and scored on Yuli Gurriel's two-run double before Chirinos went deep. Houston starter Wade Miley yielded six hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings to extend his streak of consecutive starts with three or fewer earned runs to 22.

The Twins completed a six-game season sweep of the Orioles as Max Kapler went deep on Dylan Bundy's first pitch before Byron Buxton added a blast in a 4-1 verdict over Baltimore. The Orioles have surrendered 71 homers in 29 games, including 23 by Minnesota. Kyle Gibson entered with a 6.10 ERA before limiting the Birds to three hits over seven innings, including Chris Davis' home run in Gibson's final inning.

Brandon Drury hit a tying, three-run homer in the 11th inning before Justin Smoak followed with a walk-off single to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 victory and a six-game season sweep of the Athletics. It was Drury's first home run in extra innings and came two days after he provided a walk-off blast. Eric Sogard had three hits and an RBI for Toronto.

Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third place in career RBIs by hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the first inning of the Angels' 7-3 victory over the Royals. Pujols increased his RBIs total to 1,997 when he pulled a fastball from Homer Bailey just past third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Matt Harvey was sharp in his first win for Los Angeles, allowing one run and two hits in seven innings.

The White Sox were 4-1 winners over the Tigers behind Reynaldo López, who struck out a career-high 14 and allowed two hits in six innings. Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chicago which also received RBIs from Leury García and Yolmer Sánchez. Jose Abreu went 2 for 3 as Chicago won its second straight.

In MLB news, the Braves have acquired left-hander Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics for $1. Blevins posted a 4.85 ERA in 64 games with the New York Mets last year and signed a minor league deal with Oakland before this season.

The Mets have designated backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud for assignment, signaling a possible departure for one of the organization's longest tenured players. D'Arnaud is 2 for 23 and has struggled defensively.

The Nationals have put first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Zimmerman was hurt while trying to make a catch in Tuesday's game in Colorado. Washington recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will likely begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Thursday at Double-A Portland to test his balky, surgically-repaired left knee that caused him to miss all but three games last season. The 35-year-old started this season on the injured list and played in just six games before leaving an April 17 game at Yankee Stadium.

White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a high right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old was injured when he crashed into the left-field wall on Friday night trying to catch a home run by Detroit's Grayson Greiner in the third inning.

San Diego rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Sunday's game at Washington following an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base. Tatis was unable to keep his foot on the bag on the play.

NASCAR

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, giving Chevrolet its first victory of the season. Elliott took the lead shortly after a restart with four laps to go and worked with three other Chevy drivers to hold off the rest of the field. He won for the first time since October. Elliott locked up a playoff spot and became the sixth different driver to win through 10 races this season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished second, followed by rookies Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric.

PGA

Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round of the Zurich Classic and won the PGA Tour's only team event by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. The 42-year-old Palmer won for the first time since 2010. The 24-year-old Rahm has won once in each of the past three seasons and has seven top-10 finishes in 2019.

Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch completed a wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends, opening with Pernice's hole-in-one on the Top of the Rock par-3 course. The winners finished at 23-under 156, five strokes ahead of Vijay Singh-Carlos Franco and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh Franco shot 46, and Broadhurst- Triplett had a 44.

