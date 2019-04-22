SportsReport: Celtics Beat Pacers; Yankees Defeat Royals

The Boston Celtics are the first team to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs following their four-game sweep of Indiana. Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and the Celtics went on a late 21-8 run to down the Pacers, 110-106.

The Celtics hit four 3-pointers during the run to take a 102-90 lead into the final 90 seconds. Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum each finished with 18 points, while Kyrie Irving had 14 with seven assists. It's the first four-game sweep for the Celtics since 2011 and their second since 1986-87, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 22 points and Tyreke Evans finished with a playoff career-high of 21 to lead the Pacers.

Checking out Sunday's other NBA first-round action, Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Klay Thompson added 32 as the Warriors topped the Clippers, 113-105 to take a 3-1 series lead. Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for the second straight game and finished with 12 points, but he scored seven of the Warriors' final 10 points to send them into the fourth quarter ahead 87-84. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining after contributing eight points and 10 rebounds. Game 5 is Wednesday at Oakland.

The Raptors are up three games to one after Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points in Toronto's 107-85 thumping of the Magic. Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 for the Raptors, who can advance with a home win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Orlando's Aaron Gordon made his first seven shots of the second half and finished with 25 points. Evan Fournier scored 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 11 for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers that became 21 Toronto points.

C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 19 with nine rebounds as the Trail Blazers downed the Thunder, 111-98 to go ahead 3-1 in their series. Damian Lillard scored 15 of his 24 points while Portland outscored Oklahoma City, 29-22 in the third quarter to take an 11-point lead. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook missed his last 10 shots and finished with 14 points on 5 of 21 shooting. Paul George had a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who will try to stave off elimination Tuesday at Portland.

In NBA news, the NBA has suspended Nets general manager Sean Marks one game without pay and fined him $25,000 for entering the referees' locker room after Brooklyn's 112-108 loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. During the game, Brooklyn's Jared Dudley and Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid's flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter. The Nets were already angry about a flagrant foul Embiid committed against Allen in Game 2, and coach Kenny Atkinson complained that the 76ers held Allen before he turned the ball over on the Nets' last chance to tie the game. Dudley has been fined $25,000 for his role in the fracas, while Butler was fined $15,000.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 by the league for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands of Saturday's playoff loss to the Nuggets. DeRozan was called for an offensive foul against Denver's Gary Harris and responded by whipping the ball toward the referee with about five minutes left. He received a technical foul and was ejected.

NHL

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks have extended their respective Stanley Cup first-round series to the limit. Brad Marchand scored twice and assisted on Torey Krug's go-ahead goal as the Bruins doubled up the Maple Leafs, 4-2 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on Morgan Rielly's goal midway through the first period, but Marchand knotted the score with a power-play tally 91 seconds later. Krug also scored with the man advantage, and Jake DeBrusk provided the eventual game-winner eight minutes into the second. Tuukka Rask needed to make just 22 saves, but he weathered a storm after Auston Matthews got the Leafs within 3-2 with 15:45 to play. Marchand's empty-netter iced a victory that leads to a deciding game Tuesday in Boston.

The Sharks also forced a Game 7 by downing the Golden Knights, 2-1 on Tomas Hertl's short-handed goal at 11:17 of overtime. Hertl beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a shot from the left faceoff circle 31 seconds after Barclay Goodrow was called for slashing Brayden McNabb. Martin Jones turned back a career-high 58 shots and blanked the Knights after Jonathan Marchessault beat him midway through the second period. Logan Couture notched the opening goal for the Sharks, who will host the deciding game on Tuesday.

In NHL news, Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right clavicle. Oshie was injured late in Game 4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on a hit from behind from Warren Foegele. The 32-year-old had 21 points in 24 games during Washington's run to the Stanley Cup last year. He had 54 points in 69 regular-season games and two points in the first round before being injured.

MLB

The Yankees squandered a 5-0 lead before beating the Royals, 7-6 on Austin Romine's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Clint Frazier belted a three-run homer in his first game as a cleanup man, but the Yanks needed Romine's third RBI single of the afternoon to win it after wasting James Paxton's six shutout innings.

The Nationals avoided a three-game sweep as Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 while allowing two hits over eight innings of a 5-0 shutout of the Marlins. Ryan Zimmerman hit two solo home runs and Brian Dozier went deep to help Strasburg improve to 18-7 in 32 career starts against Miami, including his current nine-game winning streak.

Paul Goldschmidt had a pair of hits and drove in two runs as the Cardinals took the rubber match of their three-game set with the Mets, 6-4. Dakota Hudson recorded his first major league win as a starting pitcher by allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

Jon Gray worked six shutout innings of one-hit ball and Tony Wolters poked a two-run double in the Rockies' sixth win in seven games, 4-1 over the Phillies. Trevor Story and Ian Desmond also had RBI singles for the Rockies, who won three of four against the Phillies for their second series win of the season and first at home.

Christian Vazquez hit an 11th-inning sacrifice fly and the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep by downing the AL East-leading Rays, 4-3. Xander Bogaerts put Boston ahead, 3-2 with a two-run single off in the sixth, but Tampa Bay extended the game on a solo shot by Tommy Pham in the eighth.

Elsewhere around the majors, the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers continue their seven-game trek through the midwest after taking three of four from Milwaukee. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run off Josh Hader with two out in the ninth to lift the Dodgers past the Brewers, 6-5. Joc Pederson homered twice, tied a career high with four hits and scored three runs as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games. Clayton Kershaw was in line to pick up the victory after yielding two runs and two hits over six innings, but the Brewers tied it on a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Eric Thames off Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the eighth.

Austin Hedges homered and Wil Myers doubled home a pair in a four-run third as the Padres downed the Reds, 4-3 to end a six-game losing streak. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi benefited from the Padres' first lead in a week and held Cincinnati to one run and five hits with eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Buster Posey snapped his longest home run drought and tagged out Pittsburgh's Jung Ho Kang at the plate for the final out to complete the Giants' 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh. The three-run blast was the first home run for the six-time All-Star catcher since June 19, 2018 against the Marlins, a span of 237 at-bats.

Josh Donaldson drove in four runs with a pair of homers while the Braves were building a 9-0 lead by the fourth inning of an 11-3 assault on the Indians. Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Braves, who outscored the Indians 19-5 over the last 14 innings of the series to take two out of three.

The Cubs topped the Diamondbacks, 2-1 on David Bote's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, a half-inning after Jarod Dyson tied it with a homer. Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood was sharp in his first outing in 11 days, limiting Arizona to two hits over six frames.

Tommy La Stella hit two home runs and the Angels ended a six-game losing streak by holding off the Mariners, 8-6. Kevan Smith and Brian Goodwin also homered and Mike Trout hit two doubles as Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep.

Joey Gallo had the first sacrifice fly of his career and matched his best with five RBIs as the Rangers dumped the Astros, 11-10 to take a series from Houston for the second time this season. Hunter Pence homered and had three RBIs to back Shelby Miller, who picked up his first major league win in two years despite allowing two of Houston's five home runs.

Justin Smoak belted a two-run homer among his four hits to send the Blue Jays past the Athletics, 5-4 for a three-game sweep. Alen Hanson singled, scored and had an RBI in his first game in the leadoff spot for Toronto.

The Twins completed a three-game sweep in Baltimore as Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings Willians Astudillo drove in two runs in a 4-3 verdict over the Orioles. Trevor Hildenberger worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth before Taylor Rogers did the same in the ninth.

Daniel Norris picked up his first big league win in 19 months by limiting the White Sox to two hits and a walk over five innings of the Tigers' 4-3 victory. Gordon Beckham homered against his former team as Detroit took the rubber match of the three-game set.

In MLB news, the New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge is on the injured list after hurting his left oblique taking a swing against Kansas City on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone calls it a "pretty significant strain" and says it will be several weeks before New York can even estimate when the slugger will return. The Yankees now have 13 players out, including Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks. Judge has five home runs and is batting .288 with 11 RBIs. The right fielder has played in every game this season.

Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's start. Shoemaker is 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five games this year, one season after being limited to seven starts with the Angels because of a strained right forearm.

The Rays have placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb. Meadows called it a freak accident caused when he awkwardly slid into third base on a two-run triple in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

PGA

C.T. Pan took advantage of Dustin Johnson's back-nine meltdown to win the RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour victory. The 27-year-old Pan closed with a 4-under 67 at Harbour Town Golf Links for a one-stroke victory over Matt Kuchar. Pan finished at 12-under 272. The top-ranked Johnson led entering the round before shooting a 6-over 77 to end up in a tie for 28th at 4 under. He played a five-hole stretch in 7 over, making bogeys on Nos. 11-13 and double bogeys on Nos. 14-15.

