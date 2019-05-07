SportsReport: Bucks Top Celtics; Bruins Beat Blue Jackets

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves just one win away from their first appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-101 victory and a 3-1 lead in the conference semifinals against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away. George Hill and Pat Connaughton helped the Bucks' bench outscored the Celtics' subs, 32-7. Hill finished with 15 points and Connaughton added nine with 10 rebounds. Boston led by as many as 11 points before Connaughton made a long 3 at the first-quarter buzzer. The Bucks used a 13-1 spurt in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points with 10 assists in what could be the final home game in Boston for the pending free agent. But he was 7-for-22 from the floor, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range. The Bucks can close out the series at home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are all even through four games of the NBA's Western Conference semifinals. James Harden scored 38 points and the Rockets evened the series at two games apiece with a 112-108 victory over the two-time defending champs. Eric Gordon added 20 points for Houston, which led by nine before the Warriors scored seven straight to get within 110-108 with 19 seconds remaining. Harden and Chris Paul each added one free throw to secure the victory. Golden State never allowed the Rockets to get comfortable down the stretch, rallying from 15- and 10-point deficits before falling. Houston made 17 of its 50 3-point attempts, while the Warriors shot just 8 of 33 from downtown. Kevin Durant followed up his 46-point performance in Game 3 by delivering 34. Stephen Curry scored 11 of his 30 points in the opening period and was 12 of 25 from the field. Game 5 is Wednesday at Oakland, where Golden State took the first two games of the series.

NHL

It will be the Boston Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL's Eastern Conference final. Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots and the Bruins closed out their second-round series by downing the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-0 in Game 6. Rask made 17 saves in the second period before completing his sixth career postseason shutout and first of these playoffs. David Krejci opened the scoring by beating Sergei Bobrovsky 12:13 into the second period. Krejci also assisted on an insurance goal by David Backes in the third, 1:41 after Marcus Johansson made it 2-0. The Bruins haven't advanced this far in the playoffs since losing the 2013 Stanley Cup final. The Blue Jackets scored just 11 times in the series after outscoring the Lightning, 19-8 in sweeping the NHL's top-seeded team.

Over in the Western Conference, the Avalanche have forced a Game 7 in their second-round series with the Sharks. Colorado squandered three leads before Gabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime to give the Avs a 4-3 win over the Sharks. Landeskog took a pass from rookie Cale Makar and knock a shot past Martin Jones to help the Avalanche escape elimination. J.T. Compher had two goals and an assist for the Avalanche, who led 3-2 until Marc-Edouard Vlasic notched his second goal of the night with 2:28 remaining. Game 7 is Wednesday in San Jose.

In NHL news, Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek has returned to practice as the team prepares for the NHL's Eastern Conference final. Mrazek hasn't played since suffering a lower body injury in Game 2 of the Hurricanes' second-round series against the New York Islanders on April 28. Coach Rod Brind'Amour says there were "no limitations" on his goalie and Mrazek said he felt "120%, to be honest." Without Mrazek, Curtis McElhinney earned three straight wins as the Canes completed a four-game sweep of the Isles.

MLB

The New York Yankees made it 12 wins in their last 16 games by whipping the sputtering Mariners. Luke Voit, Brett Gardner and Thairo Estrada homered off Felix Hernández while New York gave CC Sabathia a 6-0 lead after two innings of a 7-3 downing of Seattle. Voit hit a two-run shot in the first, Gardner homered leading off the second and Estrada went the other way to right-center for his first major league homer. That was more than enough offense for Sabathia, who was reached for three runs over five innings. Domingo Santana and Dee Gordon homered for the Mariners, who have lost seven of their last eight. Seattle has dropped to 18-18 despite a 13-2 start.

Jonathan Villar and John Means carried the Orioles past the Red Sox, 4-1, preventing the defending World Series champs from reaching .500. Villar launched a grand slam in the second inning to back Means, who held the Bosox's potent attack to one run and three hits over seven frames. Josh Smith gave up four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first start for Boston.

The Nationals wasted a pair of leads and made four errors in a 5-3 loss to the Brewers. Ben Gamel, Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal hit consecutive singles off loser Dan Jennings to tie the game before Jesús Aguilar lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly off Wander Suero to send the Brewers to their fourth straight win. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacín allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, including Howie Kendrick's two-run homer in the first for Washington.

Miles Mikolas scattered three hits over seven innings as the Cardinals shut out the Phillies, 6-0 to end a four-game skid. Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong homered to back Mikolas, who struck out five and didn't allow a walk in his second-longest outing of the season. John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks finished the five-hitter.

Chris Paddack struck out a career-high 11 while limiting the Mets to four hits over 7 2/3s of the Padres' 4-0 shutout win. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo shot after his grand slam gave San Diego a comeback win over the Dodgers on Sunday. Losing pitcher Jacob deGrom allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings in a game that took just 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Elsewhere around the majors, the Rays crushed the Diamondbacks, 12-1 as Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell retired his first 17 batters and Tommy Pham hit his first career grand slam. Ildemaro Vargas ruined the gem with a two-out single and Snell hit his next batter before retiring his final hitter of the night. Daniel Robertson and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs apiece for the Rays, who have the best record in the majors at 22-12.

Martin Perez and two relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Twins blanked the Blue Jays, 8-0. Eddie Rosario hit his AL-leading 12th home run and had three RBIs as the second-best team in the majors improved to 21-12. Jason Castro homered and had three RBIs before leaving with a sore right elbow after he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.

Yoán Moncada belted a two-run homer and drove in four as the White Sox clobbered the Indians, 9-1 to stop a three-game skid. Tim Anderson's two-run single chased Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer, who was tagged for seven earned runs in five-plus innings. Iván Nova allowed one run and eight hits in seven innings for his first win since beating Milwaukee for Pittsburgh last Sept. 21.

Homers by George Springer, Carlos Correa and Robinson Chirinos highlighted the Astros' 6-4 win against Kansas City. Springer opened the first with his 11th home run of the season, Chirinos hit a two-run drive and Correa went 3-for-4 to run his hitting streak to 16 games. Hector Rondon got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, thanks to a barehanded play by second baseman Jose Altuve on a soft chopper.

The Cubs had a 4-3 lead until Pedro Strop walked three batters in the ninth to lead to three runs in the Marlins' 6-5 comeback at Wrigley Field. Miami rookie Jon Berti hit his first major league homer, a solo shot off Cole Hamels in the sixth to tie it 3-3. Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo lined a two-run shot in the first for his 200th career homer.

Walker Buehler matched a season high with eight strikeouts while pitching the Dodgers to a 5-3 victory over the Braves. The right-hander allowed homers to Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis, but limited the damage to three runs over seven innings. Chris Taylor had two RBIs as Los Angeles extended its home winning streak to eight games.

Rookie Nick Senzel homered twice while the Reds were building a 7-0 lead by the second inning on a 12-4 rout of the Giants. Eugenio Suarez belted a two-run homer in the opening frame, and Jose Iglesias fell a homer shy of the cycle while driving in four runs. The first pitch was delayed 18 minutes as bees swarmed above the backstop screen, prompting umpires and players to keep a safe distance before the drones flew away.

In MLB news, the Red Sox have placed left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his pitching elbow. The 33-year-old Price is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in his last four appearances. The Red Sox selected the contract of 28-year-old right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Mets have obtained right-handed reliever Wilmer Font from the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The 28-year-old was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 18 in 14 innings. New York also placed Jason Vargas on the injured list with a left hamstring injury and will spend the rest of their road trip without fellow starter Steven Matz because of a forearm issue.

Mets announcer Ron Darling says he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to SNY's broadcast booth in about a month. In a statement, the former Mets pitcher says the diagnosis was made after surgery to remove a large mass from his chest. Darling says his doctors are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and he could be back on air "in the next month or so."

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman has appealed the five-game suspension he received Monday for throwing a fastball behind Miami pitcher Jose Ureña last week. Gausman was ejected last Friday after his first pitch to Ureña sailed behind his knees. It was Ureña's first game against the Braves since being suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation. Gausman can continue to pitch until Major League Baseball rules on his appeal.

Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on Thursday to clear up an infection in his right elbow. Pollock said doctors inserted a catheter into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm.

GOLF

President Donald Trump has presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfer Tiger Woods during a White House ceremony Monday. The decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor Woods has raised questions about whether Trump should be boosting the profile of a business associate of the Trump Organization. Trump has been using Woods' cachet to attract fans to his properties for decades. Trump got Woods to show up at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, a day after the golfer's first Masters victory in 1997.

KENTUCKY DERBY

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has denied the appeal of Maximum Security's disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner for interference, saying the stewards' decision is not subject to appeal. Racing stewards disqualified Maximum Security to 17th place on Saturday and elevated Country House to first after an objection filed by two jockeys. Stewards determined he impeded the paths of several horses in the race. Owner Gary West has confirmed to The Associated Press that Maximum Security won't run in the upcoming Preakness, saying there's no need without a chance to compete for the Triple Crown.

NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. has won a Monday race at Dover International Speedway for the second time in his career, 12 years after capturing his first NASCAR Cup victory at the track on a Monday. Truex pulled away from the field down the stretch to reach victory lane for the second time in three races. He gave Joe Gibbs Racing its seventh win in 11 starts this season. Alex Bowman finished second for the second straight week, 9 ½ seconds behind Truex after starting in the back of the field because of inspection issues. Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and pole-sitter Chase Elliott round out the top five.

