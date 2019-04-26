SportsReport: Bruins Top Blue Jackets; NFL Draft Starts

Charlie Coyle has allowed the Boston Bruins to open the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a victory. Coyle provided the tying and winning goals as the Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2 in overtime.

The newly-acquired forward beat Sergei Bobrovsky 5:15 into OT after knotting the score with 4:35 left in regulation. The Bruins led 1-0 until Brandon Dubinsky and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored just 13 seconds apart in the third period. Noel Acciari had a short-handed goal for the B's, who have won three straight since falling behind three games to two in the opening round against the Maple Leafs. Game 2 is Saturday in Boston.

The Blues took the opener of their second-round series as Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in a 3-2 victory over the Stars. Tarasenko broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power-play goal late in the second period and gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead four minutes into the third. Robby Fabbri also scored and rookie Jordan Binnington turned back 27 shots for the Blues. Jason Spezza and Jamie Benn furnished the Dallas goals. The series stays in St. Louis for Game 2 on Saturday.

In NHL news, San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is unlikely to play Game 1 in the second round of the playoffs against Colorado after being knocked out and bloodied in the first-round clincher. Coach Peter DeBoer says Pavelski is officially day to day but is not expected to be cleared for Game 1 against the Avalanche on Friday night. Pavelski got hurt Tuesday in a Game 7 victory over Vegas when he was cross-checked by Cody Eakin after a faceoff and was hit by another Golden Knight before falling awkwardly, his helmet slamming on the ice. Eakin received a major penalty for the hit and the Sharks scored four power-play goals for the infraction before beating the Golden Knights, 5-4 in overtime. Meanwhile, Golden Knights owner Bill Foley says a senior NHL executive called him to apologize for the penalty called on Eakin. The owner says the executive admitted it was a "bad call" and the league does "acknowledge" it.

Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will undergo surgery for a torn knee ligament and is expected to miss a minimum of six months. The team says he injured his anterior cruciate ligament in a playoff loss to Boston. Hyman had career highs this season with 21 goals and 41 points.

MLB

Rick Porcello picked up his first victory in five starts this season, allowing three runs and six hits over six innings of the Red Sox's 7-3 win over the Tigers. Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer to help Boston gain a split of the four-game series. The Bosox had a season-high seven extra-base hits as Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each doubled twice and Rafael Devers added a two-run double.

The Marlins earned a 3-1 win over the Phillies on Starlin Castro's two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning. Marlins starter Caleb Smith gave up one run and three hits, striking out eight in six innings before five Miami relievers blanked Philadelphia the rest of the way. Phillies ace Aaron Nola allowed one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, his best start since the season opener.

The Angels trailed 4-0 until Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun hit two-run home runs in the fifth inning to spark Los Angeles to an 11-5 win over the Yankees. David Fletcher had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth and a three-run triple in the seventh to finish with a career-high five RBIs. Gio Urshela homered for the Yankees, who were trying to complete a four-game sweep.

Elsewhere around the majors, Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester pitched well in his return to the mound, but the hottest hitter in the majors allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to pick up a victory. Cody Bellinger picked up his 31st RBI of the season by hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 victory over the Cubs in Chicago. Bellinger leads the majors with a .426 batting average and is currently tied with Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the big league RBI lead. Lester was pretty sharp in his first start since spending 16 days on the injured list with a hamstring injury, allowing one run and four hits over five innings.

Eugenio Suarez drove in three runs and Luis Castillo tossed shutout ball for six-plus innings as the Reds beat the Braves, 4-2. Castillo gave up three straight singles to open the seventh before David Hernandez came in and struck out three straight to maintain Cincinnati's 3-0 lead. Freddie Freeman's two-run homer in the eighth wasn't enough to keep the Reds from a second win in the three-game series

Trevor Bauer looked good in the Indians' 2-1 win over the Astros, allowing one run and four hits over eight innings to move to 3-1. Leonys Martin got the first hit off Houston starter Gerrit Cole with a solo home run in the third. Jake Bauers led off the fifth with a solo home run to left to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Tim Beckham and Ryon Healy drove in three runs apiece and combined to score five times as the Mariners blew out the Rangers' 14-2. Healy laced a three-run double while the Mariners scored four times in the first inning to chase starter Taylor Hearn. Marco Gonzales matched his career high with nine strikeouts and gave up six hits over seven shutout innings to become the season's first five-game winner.

The Diamondbacks completed a four-game sweep as Zack Greinke and two Arizona relievers combined on a five-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Greinke is 4-1 after holding the Bucs to two hits while striking out seven over seven innings. He also hit the first triple of his career, while Christian Walker doubled twice and had one RBI.

In MLB news, Clint Frazier became the New York Yankees' 15th player to go on the injured list, sidelined because of a sprained left ankle suffered on Monday. Frazier was injured sliding into second base on a pickoff attempt in the 12th inning, but he stayed in the game and scored in New York's 14-inning win over the Angels. The 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBIs.

Mets right-hander Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins during a tense series with the Phillies. The commissioner's office also fined Rhame on Thursday for what it said were intentional near-beanings. The suspension is scheduled to begin with Friday's game against the Brewers unless Rhame appeals.

NFL

Kyler Murray has become the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall in the NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals chose Murray, making it the second straight year an Oklahoma quarterback was selected with the No. 1 pick. Murray was sensational after replacing Baker Mayfield as the Sooners' No. 1 signal-caller in 2018, completing 69% of his passes for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He helped Oklahoma advance to the CFP semifinals before losing to Alabama, 45-34 in the Orange Bowl. Murray threw for 308 yards, two scores and no picks versus the Crimson Tide. The Cardinals currently have Josh Rosen as their starting quarterback. Arizona took Rosen with the 10th overall selection in last year's draft.

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa went to the 49ers with the second selection as expected. San Francisco has used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts. Bosa is considered the top pass rusher in this group. His older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Jets held onto the third pick and took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of Alabama. The Jets were widely speculated to want to trade down, but instead got a building block for their defense and new coach Adam Gase. Williams won the Outland Trophy last season and is Alabama's highest-drafted defensive player since linebacker Cornelius Bennett went No. 2 overall in 1987.

The Raiders used the first of their three first-round selections to get Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall choice. Ferrell is a two-time All-ACC player who is the first of several national champion Tigers likely to go very high from their outstanding D-line.

The Buccaneers went for defense with the fifth pick, choosing LSU linebacker Devin White. He won the Butkus Award after leading the SEC in tackles last season.

The Giants grabbed their heir apparent to quarterback Eli Manning, landing Duke's Daniel Jones with the sixth selection. Jones was a three-year starter with the Blue Devils and completed 60.5% of his passes for 2,674 yards, 22 TDs and nine interceptions last year.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen went to the Jaguars with the seventh pick, and the Lions took tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8. Buffalo also shored up its defensive line by snaring tackle Ed Oliver with the ninth choice.

The Steelers moved up 10 spots to get the 10th pick following a deal with Denver. Pittsburgh wound up taking Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

In other NFL news, the Eagles have signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract. Jernigan started 18 games in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl but he only played three games last season after having back surgery in the offseason. The Eagles released Jernigan in March, saving $7 million in cap space.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option in star cornerback Jalen Ramsey's rookie contract. The two-time Pro Bowl defender is now under contract through 2020. Unless he signs a long-term deal before then, Ramsey will earn about $10 million in 2020. That's the average salary of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Chiefs announced their trade with the Seahawks for pass rusher Frank Clark shortly before the start of the NFL draft, then confirmed the club had signed him to a long-term deal. The trade was agreed upon Tuesday, as was the $105.5 million, five-year contract. Both became official after Clark passed a physical.

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs have earned a return trip to Denver for Game 7 of their NBA first-round series with the Nuggets. LaMarcus Aldridge dropped in 26 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 to help the Spurs withstand an outstanding performance by Nikola Jokic in the Spurs' 120-103 win over the Nuggets. San Antonio surged to a 34-24 lead by shooting 67 percent from the field in the first quarter while Denver missed all seven of its 3-point attempts. Jokic scored 27 of his 43 points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jamal Murray added 16 points and Gary Harris had 14 points for the Nuggets. Game 7 is Saturday in Denver, where the Nuggets had the league's best home record during the regular season. The winner will face Portland.

In NBA news, NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics great John Havlicek has died in Jupiter, Florida, at age 79, according to the team. Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP with Boston, while holding Celtics career records for points scored and games played. His steal of Hal Green's inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference finals against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. The Boston Globe said he had Parkinson's disease.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The player widely projected to be the NBA draft's top overall pick came up at a college basketball corruption trial as jurors heard a recording of a Clemson coach who seemed eager for help recruiting him. The charismatic Zion Williamson played one year at Duke before entering the draft scheduled for June. His name surfaced as recorded conversations were played Thursday at an aspiring agent and an amateur basketball coach's criminal trial. Prosecutors say the defendants teamed up with undercover FBI agents and a corrupt financial adviser to decide which college coaches should get money to steer players their way. In a July 2017 recording, defendant Christian Dawkins was heard telling Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith he could help get Williamson's family what it needed if Williamson attended Clemson.

PGA

Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax topped the leaderboard when the Zurich Classic was suspended by darkness following a weather delay longer than seven hours. Stallings and Mullinax started on the back nine and birdied their last four holes at the TPC Louisiana for an 11-under 61. Martin Laird and Nick Taylor were in the clubhouse at minus-10. Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were one stroke back at 10 under through 14. The weather prevented half of the 80 teams from teeing off.

