SportsReport: Bruins Edge Penguins; No New Electees In Baseball HOF

The Boston Bruins wasted a 2-0 lead before earning their third straight win. Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds showing on the clock in overtime to give the Bruins a 3-2 win over the Penguins. Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie's goal to help the B's Pittsburgh's four-game winning streak. Jason Zucker made it 2-1 midway through the third period and Kasperi Kapanen tied it with 3:16 to go.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Justin Schultz scored with just 26.4 remaining to send the Capitals past the Islanders, 3-2. Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves for Washington, which also received goals from John Carlson and Daniel Sprong. Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal scored for New York.

Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored for the Sabres in a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Eichel's first goal of the season came on a power play and snapped a 2-all tie 7:31 into the second period.

The Flyers picked up their first road win as Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals in a 5-3 verdict over the Devils. James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead.

Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Red Wings 2-1. John Klingberg also tallied and set up the game-winners as Dallas dealt Detroit its fifth consecutive loss.

The Avalanche hammered the Sharks, 7-3 as Brandon Saad scored twice, one during a three-goal flurry at the end of the first period. Mikko Rantanen tied an Avalanche record by scoring in his sixth straight game, and Valeri Nichushkin added a short-handed goal and an assist in the rout.

John Gibson picked up his 21st career shutout and second in four starts by turning back 31 shots in the Ducks' 1-0 decision over the Coyotes. Danton Heinen scored his first goal of the season in the opening period.

Shootout goals by Brayden Schenn and David Perron sent the Blues past the Golden Knights, 5-4. Perron scored twice in regulation to help St. Louis overcome Max Pacioretty's hat trick.

Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with 3 seconds left in regulation and had the game winner in a shootout as the Panthers beat the Blue Jackets, 4-3. Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov also scored in regulation to back former Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 19 shots.

The Predators pulled out a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Roman Josi's goal 2:57 into overtime. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals in Nashville's first win in four games.

Carl Grundstrom and Kurtis MacDermid scored to back Calvin Peterson's 32-save effort in the Kings' 2-1 win against the Wild. Grundstrom notched the winner 5:09 into the third period, about four minutes after Eriksson Ek tied it up for Minnesota.

Mitch Marner's goal with 7:46 remaining gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory at Calgary. Marner has two goals and four assists in his last four games. Matthews also had a goal and an assist for Toronto.

Andrew Copp scored twice and the Jets climbed out of a two-goal hole to beat the Oilers, 6-4. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists in Winnipeg's fifth win in seven games.

In NHL news:

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league's daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games. The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out "weeks" with a leg injury suffered late in Sunday's win at Calgary. Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum. Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.

NBA

The Jazz won their ninth in a row as Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 108-94 comeback over the Knicks. Utah trailed 15 in the first half and didn't get ahead for good until a 20-3 run to start the fourth quarter. Royce O'Neale scored 20 points, helping Utah overcome a quiet night for Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Mitchell finished with just nine points on 3 of 15 shooting.

In other NBA action:

Trae Young dropped in 38 points and Kevin Huerter scored all 13 of his points in the final quarter to guide the Atlanta Hawks past the Clippers, 108-99. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta, while Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds. Young furnished 14 points in the third quarter. The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading the Rockets to a 107-88 romp over the Wizards. Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon added 20 points apiece to help Houston get its third straight win.

In NBA news:

The Indiana Pacers say Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney. Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery. LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston and James Harden to Brooklyn.

Former New York Knick and fan favorite Harthorne Wingo has died at 73. Wingo was a late-season signing and a reserve on New York's 1972-73 championship team, which featured Hall of Famers Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley and Jerry Lucas. Fans would chant for Wingo to come into the game and then cheer wildly once he checked in at the scorers table. The 6-foot-6 forward was from a town near the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, but he later gained attention on the New York City playgrounds. He played four seasons for the Knicks in the 1970s.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

In men's college basketball, UConn held off Butler 63-51.

In men's top-25 basketball:

Fifth-ranked Texas wasn't able to get a victory for their quarantined head coach. Austin Reaves scored 23 points and 24th-ranked Oklahoma earned its fourth straight win by holding off the short-handed Longhorns, 80-79. Reaves hit two free throws with 18.3 seconds left for the final margin. The Sooners intercepted a long pass to end the game, sending Texas to its second Big 12 home loss. Texas played without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19 and is in isolation from the team and his family. The Longhorns also were without starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims, along with backup Brock Cunningham. The school did not immediately give a reason why the players were unavailable.

Alabama completed its first season sweep of Kentucky in 32 years as Jaden Shackelford provided 21 points to lead the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide past the Wildcats, 70-59. Alabama senior Herbert Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch to help seal the game for the Tide.

Sharife Cooper had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Auburn to an 88-82 upset over No. 12 Missouri. The Tigers are 4-2 since Cooper was ruled eligible by the NCAA.

Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame 37% shooting to beat Mississippi State 56-53. Freshman Keon Johnson scored four of his eight points over the final 2 1/2 minutes while drawing a key charging foul in the process.

Jalen Crutcher poured in 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 for Dayton in a 76-71 win at No. 22 Saint Louis. The Billikens were playing their first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

BASEBALL

There will be no Class of 2021 at this summer's baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Cooperstown. No one received the required 75% of the vote. Curt Schilling was the lone player to receive at least 62%, showing up on 71.8% of the ballots submitted by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Barry Bonds was named on 61.8% of the ballots, Roger Clemens 61.6% and Scott Rolen 52.9%. The highest first-year eligible player was Mark Buehrle at just 11%. It's the 19th time the BBWAA has failed to elect a Hall member and just the third time since 1971. With the Hall of Fame's Era Committees postponing their scheduled elections until next offseason because of the pandemic, there won't be a 2021 Hall class. The 2020 Hall class will be the guests of honor this year after their induction ceremony was pushed back due to the pandemic.

In MLB news:

J.T. Realmuto is staying put. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and the two-time All-Star catcher have agreed to a five-year, $115.5 million contract. Realmuto's average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18. Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami. He has flourished in Philadelphia, hitting .273 with 36 home runs, 115 RBIs and .492 slugging average.

A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are bringing back free agent second baseman César Hernández on a one-year contract with a club option for 2022. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020, leading the American League with 20 doubles while batting .283 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 58 games.

Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to a one-year, $18 million pact with the Blue Jays. That's according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.

Emotions ran high as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor to life and legacy of Hank Aaron. The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron's humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he left behind. Snitker, especially choked back tears as he remembered Aaron's affection for those who didn't possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.

NFL

All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he doesn't think there's any reason that he wouldn't be back with the Green Bay Packers next season. But he added during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio's "The Pat McAfee Show" that his future isn't necessarily in his control. Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers' 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game that "there's a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included."

Also, Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL. King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay's assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

© The Associated Press 2021. All Rights Reserved.