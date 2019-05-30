SportsReport: Blues Beat Bruins; Dodgers Down Mets

Carl Gunnarsson has allowed the St. Louis Blues to even the Stanley Cup final at a game apiece. Gunnarsson scored on a blast from the point 3:51 into overtime to push the Blues past the Bruins, 3-2 in Boston.

There was a delayed penalty call on the Bruins when St. Louis continued to control the puck in the Boston zone. Ryan O’Reilly came off the bench as the Blues’ sixth attacker and fed Gunnarsson for his first career playoff goal. The first four goals came during a 10:11 span of the first period, with the Blues erasing a pair of one-goal deficits. Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom put the Bruins ahead, but the goals were countered by Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Blues, who host Game 3 on Saturday. It’s the first ever Stanley Cup final victory for St. Louis, which had been 0-13. Boston netminder Tuukka Rask handled 34 shots.

MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added another game to their hefty lead in the National League West by turning a five-run deficit into a 9-8 win over the New York Mets. The Dodgers scored four times without making an out against Edwin Diaz in the bottom of the ninth to win the rubber match of the series. Joc Pederson and Max Muncy greeted Diaz by belting home runs, and Cody Bellinger tied it with an RBI double before Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly capped the comeback. Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith homered in the seventh to put the Mets ahead, 8-3 before their bullpen collapsed. New York also wasted a pair of two-run blasts by rookie Pete Alonso. The Dodgers own the best record in the NL at 37-19, putting them eight games ahead of second-place San Diego.

James Paxton returned to the mound and the Yankees banged out four home runs in a 7-0 shutout of the Padres. Paxton worked the first four innings in his first start since missing nearly a month because of inflammation in his left knee. DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres went deep for the Yankees, who tagged Chris Paddack for three homers and four runs over five innings.

Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland’s first triple of the season while collecting five RBIs in a 14-9 slugfest win over the Red Sox. Greg Allen hit a pair of triples and drove in two as Cleveland matched its season high for runs. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston.

Bryce Harper homered, hit his 200th career double and drove in four before fouling a ball off his foot and exiting in the fifth inning of the Phillies 11-4 drubbing of the Cardinals. Harper drove a two-run homer to left-center in the third and followed an inning later with a two-run hustle double. Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot two batters later to blow the game open.

Anibal Sanchez finally picked up his first win as a National by tossing one-hit ball over six shutout innings of a 14-4 thrashing of the Braves. Howie Kendrick hit a three-run double for the Nats, who also got home runs from Juan Soto and Matt Adams. Washington withstood a grand slam by rookie Austin Riley and completed a two-game sweep of Atlanta.

Elsewhere around the majors, Willy Adames ended the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Blue Jays with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. Garcia and Tommy Pham each had three of Tampa Bay’s 14 hits. The Blue Jays had four hits off Blake Snell's first 10 pitches of the game, including a two-run homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant homered to support Kyle Hendricks’ eight innings of work in the Cubs’ 2-1 win at Houston. Hendricks allowed four hits and one run with seven strikeouts for his fourth straight win. Albert Almora Jr. was visibly upset when he fouled off a ball that hit a young girl in the standings, although a photo taken by The Associated Press appeared to show her conscious and crying as she was quickly whisked away.

The Athletics suffered their second straight loss since a double-digit winning streak by allowing five runs in the eleventh inning of a 12-7 setback against the Angels. Cesar Puello was hit by a pitch leading off the 11th and scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Matt Olson. Puello also slammed a two-run homer and was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit back-to-back doubles in the ninth to send the Rangers past the Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led 7-5 until Shin-Soo Choo hit a two-run single in the eighth. Texas also capitalized on three errors and a wild pitch by Seattle relievers in the sixth inning.

Tim Anderson doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth to give the White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Royals. The double came six innings after Anderson was beaned by Glenn Sparkman, leading to the ejection of the Kansas City starter. José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Yoán Moncada also connected as the White Sox swept a three-game series for the first time this season.

The Tigers earned a 4-2 win over the Orioles in Baltimore on Brandon Dixon’s tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth. John Hicks knotted the score with a solo blast in the eighth before Detroit took the rubber match of the three-game set. Keon Broxton connected in the Birds’ 13th loss in 16 games.

Jeff Hoffman worked five innings and beat out an infield single to drive in a key run as the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks, 5-4. Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single and Trevor Story added three hits in Colorado’s season-high fourth straight win. Carson Kelly homered and singled to drive in two runs for Arizona.

Josh Bell is hitting .345 this season after going 3-for-5 with a three-run blast in the Pirates’ 7-2 rout of the Reds in Cincinnati. Bell tied the Pirates record with his 12th homer in May, and his 23rd extra-base hit of the month leaves him one shy of Hall of Famer Paul Waner’s club mark. Colin Moran also had a three-run shot off Anthony DeSclafani, who has given up seven homers in his last three starts.

The Marlins dealt the Giants their seventh consecutive loss as Jorge Alfaro had a career-high four hits in Miami’s 4-2 victory. Neil Walker had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the seventh to help the Marlins win for the ninth time in 12 games. Nick Anderson got the win after starter Pablo Lopez allowed four hits and one run in six innings.

In MLB news, a young girl was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during last night's game between the Cubs and Astros. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. Almora was visibly upset, and players from both teams appeared shaken up by the scene. After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose any further details on her condition.

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left "hand print markings" on his girlfriend's neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino. That’s according to a police report obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which also states that Herrera also left "small scratches" on her arms. He was arrested at the Golden Nugget casino Monday night and played on administrative leave by Major League Baseball while the case is investigated.

The Nationals have signed lefty Jonny Venters to a minor league deal and assigned him to Double-A Harrisburg. Venters was released by the Atlanta Braves on May 18 after recording a 17.36 ERA in 4 2/3 innings over nine appearances this year.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib that will keep him out 4-6 weeks. It is unclear when or how Correa was injured. He played on Sunday, then reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup. The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year is batting .295 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

MLB has announced that Atlanta will host the 2021 All-Star Game. This will be the third All-Star Game in Atlanta, following the 1972 contest at Fulton County Stadium and the 2000 Midsummer Classic at Turner Field.

FRENCH OPEN

Second seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer have advanced to the third round of the French Open by knocking off a pair of German challengers in straight sets. Nadal dropped just seven games in defeating Yannick Maden, and Federer was a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 winner against Oscar Otte. Other Wednesday winners on the men’s side include sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Kei Nishikori. No. 11 Marin Cilic was the highest seed to lose Wednesday, falling to Grigor Dimitrov in five sets.

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 7 Sloane Stephens advanced to the third round, but fourth seed Kiki Bertens had to retire due to illness four games into her match with Viktoria Kuzmova.

NBA

Toronto Raptors reserve OG Anunoby hopes to return during the NBA Finals after missing almost seven weeks because of an emergency appendectomy. Anunoby had surgery April 11, two days before the Raptors opened the first round of the playoffs against Orlando. The second-year forward played in 67 games this season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke center Marques Bolden is remaining in the NBA draft, while Javin DeLaurier will return to the Blue Devils for his senior season. Other college basketball players returning for another season are Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and Siena point guard Jalen Pickett. Kansas freshmen Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes also withdrew their names from the draft, but Minnesota scoring leader Amir Coffey will skip his senior season and turn pro.

The NCAA has says Division II and Division III schools will evaluate the new rule that allows college basketball players to sign with agents but maintain college eligibility while declaring for the NBA draft. The rule currently only applies to Division I players. Confusion over the rule has led to uncertainty for Glenville State's Phil Bledsoe, a Division II player who signed with an agent but withdrew from the draft ahead of Wednesday night's deadline to withdraw and preserve college eligibility.

CASTER SEMENYA

Caster Semenya has appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold testosterone regulations for some female athletes in track and field. The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion's lawyers say she has lodged an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, Switzerland's supreme court. Under the IAAF's new rules, upheld by the Switzerland-based CAS this month, Semenya is not allowed to run in international races from 400 meters to one mile unless she medically lowers her natural testosterone levels.

SOCCER

Eden Hazard scored twice against his former teammate while Chelsea dominated the second half of a 4-1 rout of Arsenal to win the Europa League final. Chelsea scored four times in the space of 23 minutes in a London derby played far from home. After a scoreless first half, Chelsea took control in the 49th minute when Olivier Giroud sent a diving header into the net.

