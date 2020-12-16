SportsReport: Antetokounmpo Staying With Bucks; Mets Sign James McCann

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons. The two-time reigning MVP tweeted that he was "blessed" to be part of the Bucks for the next five years.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer. Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

In women’s college basketball, Marist bested UAlbany 67-48, and No. 3 UConn crushed Seton Hall 92-65.

Also, Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped past Pacific 104-61. Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted "Tara! Tara!" and gave her a new pullover reading "T-DAWG" to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.

In men’s top-25 basketball:

Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display in a 79-38 victory over Appalachian State. The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half. Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%. John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for unbeaten Tennessee, which started fast and didn't slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11. Appalachian State was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

Brad Davison and D'Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points as No. 12 Wisconsin capitalized on its sizzling 3-point shooting to beat Loyola of Chicago 77-63 Tuesday night. Wisconsin went 10 of 18 on 3s and made four of those long-range attempts during a 19-2 run. The teams set up this game just a couple of days ago after the pandemic had both dealing with cancellations. Micah Potter had 13 points and Jonathan Davis added 12 as Wisconsin earned its 13th straight home victory. Cameron Krutwig scored 19 points and Lucas Williamson had 15 for Loyola.

Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois. Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists. According to STARS, Cockburn became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley in 2008.

Freshman guard Scottie Barnes had 16 points and six rebounds, and No. 15 Florida State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Georgia Tech 74-61 in the ACC opener for both schools. M.J. Walker scored 14 points and Balsa Koprivica added 10 points and eight rebounds for Florida State, which had five scorers in double figures. Michael Devoe had 21 points for Georgia Tech.

Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60. Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies, who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with 18 points.

In college basketball news:

No. 21 Duke says freshman forward Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury. The 6-foot-9 Johnson won't travel for Wednesday's Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Notre Dame. Johnson has started all four games, averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds with 2.0 blocks. Johnson had 19 points and 19 rebounds in his first game against Coppin State, but he had just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in Duke's loss to No. 13 Illinois last week.

UNLV's men's basketball program Is pausing in-person team activities due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Runnin' Rebels' games against Wyoming Sunday and Tuesday will not be played as scheduled.

Southern California has postponed or canceled its next three men's basketball games while team activities continue to be halted because of a confirmed case of COVID-19. The school said it canceled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23, and postponed its road game at Oregon State on Dec. 20.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again. Both schools had to pull out of last week's regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten's championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday. It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and '19.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responders Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 26 against an appointment to be determined.

An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan has forced the Wolverines to cancel their football game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. This will be the third straight game canceled. The Wolverines didn't play Dec. 5 at home against Maryland or last week at No. 3 Ohio State.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. The vote for Fields by the conference's coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

MLB

Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner. The 30-year-old McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Steve Cohen bought the Mets last month for $2.42 billion last month. Cohen has said he would consider it disappointing if the Mets don't win the World Series in the next three to five years. The Mets haven't reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild-card game. They went 26-34 this season.

Also, free agent reliever Greg Holland is staying with the Kansas City Royals. The right-hander has signed a one-year contact for $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances and didn't permit a run in his final 13 games Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.

BOXING

Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum. The Class of 2021 also includes Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman. Those elected posthumously were lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin. The honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians. Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year's class. The ceremony scheduled for last June was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

