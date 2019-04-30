SportsReport: 76ers Down Raptors; Cardinals Beat Nationals

Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Monday night, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.

Butler made 9 of 22, including 4 of 10 from beyond the arc. He finished 8 for 8 at the line. Joel Embiid overcame a stomach problem to start. Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets withstood Damian Lillard's 39-point effort and Enes Kanter's strong return to Portland's lineup in a 121-113 win over the well-rested Trail Blazers in the opener of their second-round playoff series Monday night. Lillard, who struck for 50 points, missed 8 of 12 3-point attempts and Gary Harris blocked his 3 from behind in the closing minute to keep the Trail Blazers from closing in. Jamal Murray added 23 points for Denver. Game 2 is Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center.

In NBA news, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for what the NBA called "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact" with an official during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe. The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets' 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Paul was automatically ejected for a second technical foul for brushing referee Josh Tiven while arguing that Warriors guard Klay Thompson committed a loose-ball foul against him. Paul said afterward he wasn't sure what he did wrong and wouldn't say whether he made contact with Tiven while arguing. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Coach Gregg Popovich is negotiating a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The 70-year-old Popovich just finished his 23rd season with the Spurs. The Spurs have made the playoffs in each of the last 22 seasons, a streak that ties for the longest in NBA history, and there was some speculation about whether he would return. He has won five NBA championships with San Antonio.

The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to keep coach Billy Donovan for a fifth year. Thunder general manager Sam Presti says he doesn't expect change despite Oklahoma City's third consecutive first-round playoff exit. Donovan has a 199-129 regular-season record, but he is 15-19 in the playoffs.

MLB

Harrison Bader hit his third home run of the season as St. Louis roughed up Washington starter Patrick Corbin during a six-run fifth inning as the Cardinals beat the Nationals 6-3 on Monday to start a four-game series. After allowing only one hit through the first four innings, Corbin (2-1) let the Cardinals bat around the order in the fifth, ultimately allowing six runs - five coming with two outs - in suffering his first loss since joining the Nationals as a major off-season signing from Arizona. St. Louis has won three straight games and eight out of nine while Washington fell to 1-9 in series openers in 2019.

Jesse Winker homered off closer Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-4 after wasting a four-run lead. Left-handed batters had been 0 for 15 this year against Diaz before Winker drove a fastball over the right-center field fence for his career-high eighth home run, the most by a Reds player this season.

In other big league action, Evan Longoria hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to rally the San Francisco Giants past Los Angeles 3-2, ending the Dodgers' four-game win streak despite two more hits from Cody Bellinger. Joe Panik and Yangervis Solarte had two hits apiece for the Giants.

Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso each hit a two-run homer, sending Manny Bañuelos and the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the slumping Baltimore Orioles. Bañuelos pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first start since replacing Ervin Santana in the rotation.

Tommy Pham, Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi each drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Royals 8-5 on Monday night. Yonny Chirinos improved to 4-0 by earning the win in relief of effective opener Ryne Stanek.

Jake Odorizzi pitched seven solid innings to outduel Justin Verlander, Ehire Adrianza homered off Houston's ace and the Minnesota Twins beat the Astros 1-0. Odorizzi gave up four hits while beating Houston for the second time in two starts.

Ozzie Albies homered and drove in two runs, Mike Soroka gave up one run in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 3-1. Soroka allowed four hits, struck out a career-high eight and walked one. The 21-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.62.

Struggling slugger Jesús Aguilar hit his first two homers of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 with NL MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by lower back soreness. Zach Davies allowed an unearned run in five 1/3 innings, and Milwaukee opened a 10-game homestand with a breakout game from its beefy first baseman.

In MLB news, New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was 1 for 4 with a home run and a walk in his first injury rehabilitation appearance, against the Detroit Tigers in an extended spring training game Monday. Tulowitzki struck out twice and flied out, and he played four innings in the field without getting a chance. Tulowitzki is among 13 Yankees currently on the injured list. He has not played since April 3 because of a strained left calf.

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó likely will miss a few games with a swollen left hand, yet was relieved an MRI was negative. Canó was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio González in the first inning of Sunday's 5-2 win

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing one start with patellar tendinitis in his left knee. Wacha was scheduled to pitch the Cardinals' series opener at the Washington Nationals.

NHL

Pat Maroon flicked a puck over Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop with 1:38 left in a wild third period, and the St. Louis Blues won 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Maroon's second goal of the playoffs came after he gathered the puck to the left of Bishop and scored. That ended a span of just under 5½ minutes when both teams scored two goals. Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the playoffs, after going without a goal in his last 17 games in the regular season, with 5:36 left for a 3-2 lead. His one-timer came right after the end of a Blues power play during which Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal to tie the game 1:18 earlier. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Dallas, before the series shifts back to St. Louis.

NFL

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will miss a second straight season while recovering from spinal surgery. The team placed Shazier on the physically unable to perform list to allow him more time to continue his rehabilitation from a lower spine injury in 2017. The 26-year-old Shazier, a two-time Pro Bowler, remains committed to playing in the NFL again.

Police in Topeka, Kansas, say there have been no arrests in a shooting that killed a Washburn University football player and wounded a former player who was drafted by the New York Giants just hours earlier. It happened at a house party. Officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead while investigating gunshots. Cornerback Corey Ballentine was wounded. Ballentine was picked by the Giants on Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired tight end Jacob Hollister from the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick. Hollister appeared in eight games last season for New England.

The Green Bay Packers have released guard Nico Siragusa and safety Jason Thompson. Siragusa was signed off Baltimore's practice squad on Dec. 12 but was inactive for the final three games of the season. Thompson spent the final four weeks of the 2018 season on the Packers' practice squad.

Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski is set to retire after an 18-year career. Janikowski spent 17 seasons with Oakland before kicking last season with Seattle. Janikowski converted 80.4% of his field goal attempts during his career.

A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Browns are signing undrafted Scottish free agent punter and former Scottish rugby player Jamie Gillan from Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Browns brought Gillan in for a workout before the NFL draft.

The NFL and Twitter have announced a multiyear extension, including six new live shows for the league's 100th season. The six shows will be focused on some of the league's highest-profile events, including the NFL Kickoff, Thanksgiving games, conference championship games, Super Bowl, combine and draft.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has signed a new contract with an average salary of $4.575 million through the 2024-25 season after leading the Red Raiders to their first national championship game. The deal comes four weeks after the Big 12 co-champions lost in overtime to Virginia in the national title game. It is the second year in a row Beard has been rewarded with a new contract. The Red Raiders won a school-record 31 games this season, a year after going to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time. Beard has a 76-31 record in three seasons as head coach of the Red Raiders.

President Donald Trump has hosted Baylor University's championship women's basketball team in the Oval Office. This is the third time the Lady Bears have won the national championship. The team finished the season 37-1. The Baylor team beat Notre Dame 82-81 earlier this month. Team members were served fast food from Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King in the State Dining Room. That's same spread that other sports teams ate during their visits to the Trump White House.

© The Associated Press 2019. All Rights Reserved.