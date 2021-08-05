Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 South Africa's Cape Town Is Currently Frigid — But Swimmers Are Still At The Beach By Eyder Peralta • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 5, 2021 5:56 pm Cape Town in South Africa is going through one of its coldest winters in recent memory. Those who swim in the ocean water claim mental and physical health benefits. ShareTweetEmail