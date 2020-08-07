Some Reopening Rules Are Rolled Back As COVID Cases Spike In Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is enacting a new round of limits on social gatherings in a move to halt a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Baker says starting Tuesday, the limit on outdoor gatherings will be lowered from 100 to 50 people — on both public and private property. The indoor limit remains 25. Face coverings are required when more than 10 people from different households gather.

And the second step of Phase Three of the commonwealth’s reopening plan is postponed indefinitely.

Also updated on Friday: rules for restaurants, which can only serve alcoholic beverages on site with food orders. Echoing a similar effort in next door New York, Baker says bars masquerading as restaurants will be closed.