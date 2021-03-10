Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Sohla El-Waylly Says There's Still Work To Be Done A Year After Leaving 'Bon Appétit' By Sam Sanders • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 10, 2021 4:23 pm Sohla El-Waylly gained attention for appearing in Bon Appétit's popular "Test Kitchen" videos, then gained more attention for accusing Bon Appétit of unequal pay practices and racial discrimination. ShareTweetEmail