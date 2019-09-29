Smythe Enters 2020 State Senate Race

    Karen Smythe
Voters may see a rematch next year in a Hudson Valley State Senate District.

Democrat Karen Smythe over the weekend announced she is entering the 2020 race for New York’s 41st Senate District.

The seat is currently held by Republican Sue Serino, who since 2015 has represented the district that includes a majority of Dutchess County including the City of Poughkeepsie, and the western half of Putnam County.

Last year Serino defeated Smythe by 668 votes, a less than one percent margin.

Smythe is hoping to return the district to Democratic control. Serino defeated then-incumbent Democrat Terry Gipson in 2014.

