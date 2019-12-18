Skidmore College Announces Next President

Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs has selected its next president.

The private liberal arts college announced Wednesday that Marc Conner will succeed the college’s seventh president, Philip Glotzbach, who is retiring.

Conner currently serves as provost at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He praised the college and Glotzbach’s work to improve Skidmore over the years.

“In the last decade, in particular, it’s become more diverse, it’s become more selective, it’s grown the endowment, it’s risen in the rankings, I mean, it’s really accomplished all the things that a number of liberal arts colleges are trying to do today. And so it’s a place that has achieved great success and I think is quite properly aspiring to more success,” said Conner.

Conner will become Skidmore’s next president in June 2020.