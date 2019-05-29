Six Months In, Successes And Challenges For Berkshire DA Harrington

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington won a contentious 2018 election on a reform ticket, promising the community a new prosecutorial approach predicated on social justice, transparency, and greater outreach. Six months into the job, Harrington sat down with WAMC to talk about her recent trip to Portugal with a progressive district attorney group called Fair and Just Prosecution. She also addressed changes to her office’s community outreach program, the difficulties of implementing a data-based system, her experience handling a quadruple murder-homicide in Sheffield, and much more.