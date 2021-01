P. J. O’Rourke says we’ve worked ourselves into a state of anger and perplexity, and it’s no surprise because perplexed and angry are what Americans have been since the Roanoke Colony got lost.

His new book, "A Cry From the Far Middle," looks at the state of these United States and includes essays on everything from the political effects of social media, (“Whose Bright Idea Was It to Make Sure that Every Idiot in the World Is in Touch with Every Other Idiot?”) to a plan advanced to reform federal poverty programs (“Just Give Them the Money”); and a rant is made against the “Internet of Things” because your juicer is sending fake news to your Fitbit about what’s in your refrigerator.

P. J. O’Rourke has written nineteen books on subjects as diverse as politics and cars and etiquette and economics. He is a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me," a contributing writer for the Washington Post editorial page, and the editor in chief of the free web magazine "American Consequences."