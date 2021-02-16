Siena Poll: Voters Approve Cuomo's Handling Of The Pandemic

As Governor Andrew Cuomo continues defending his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, a Siena Poll finds New Yorkers approve of his actions.





The survey says 61 percent of voters approve of the Democratic governor’s handling of the pandemic. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Cuomo gets mixed reviews on managing the vaccine rollout



"48 to 49 and mixed reviews on implementing the right plans for reopening New York 48 to 50. The issue where voters are the harshest with Governor Cuomo is making public all data about COVID-related deaths of nursing home patients. Only 39 percent give Cuomo a positive grade compared to 55 percent who give him a negative grade."



A majority say the governor should keep his pandemic-related emergency powers.

Additionally, New Yorkers say they strongly support President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, 75-18 percent, as well as strongly supporting many of its specific proposals. So far, 16 percent of voters say they’ve been vaccinated, 59 percent plan to get vaccinated, and 22 percent of New Yorkers say they do not plan to get vaccinated.

This Siena College poll [conducted February 7-11, 2021 among 804 New York State registered voters with 504 voters contacted through a dual frame (landline and cell phone) mode and 300 responses drawn from a proprietary online panel (Lucid) of New Yorkers. Telephone calls were conducted in English and respondent sampling was initiated by asking for the youngest person in the household.] was concluded Thursday, February 11, prior to the most recent round of news coverage on Governor Cuomo and nursing homes, and the final verdict in the impeachment trial of former President Trump.