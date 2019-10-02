Siena Poll: NY Consumer Sentiment Holding Steady

National consumer sentiment is slightly down, but it’s holding steady in New York.

Siena College’s latest quarterly poll shows confidence among upstate consumers stabilized during the third quarter, bucking a nationwide trend. Overall confidence, including current and future confidence, in upstate was 85.3 in the third quarter, little changed from 85.2 in the second quarter.

At 87.7, New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 5.5 points below the national Index of 93.2. Siena pollster Doug Lonnstrom: "I'm somewhat surprised by these numbers. New York held up pretty well. We've had a quarter here with turmoil in the stock market. Tariff wars, talk about recession, the political battles, all of that negative news, and yet New York held its own, actually up not quite a point."

Lonnstrom adds New Yorkers’ concerns over costs of food and fuel are down; plans to buy vehicles now at over 26 percent are the highest in survey history, while plans to purchase electronics, furniture, homes and home improvements all are strong.