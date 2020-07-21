Shea Hey: Jay Horwitz On Four Decades As "Mr. Met"

Normally by now we’d be past the all-star break and heading into baseball’s pivotal dog days. This year, opening day for a 60-game season was pushed all the back to Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever it looks like, Jay Horwitz will be a part of the baseball season as usual, as has been the case for four decades. The New York Mets’ longtime p.r. head who now works in alumni relations, Horwitz is the author of a new memoir: “Mr. Met.” It traces his career from college sports information to the big leagues in the number one media market.