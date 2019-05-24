Related Program: 
Shakespeare & Company Season Preview

Shakespeare & Company’s 2019 summer season is now under way – opening last night and running through October 13, 2019. Under the theme,"The Strings of the Heart," the season includes Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and, in aspecial work-shop production of “Coriolanus.”

The contemporary plays this season are the Pulitzer Prize finalist “The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan; Tony Award nominated play “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood; Pulitzer Prize winner “Topdog/Underdog” by MacArthur Foundation Fellowship recipient Suzan-Lori Parks; and “Time Stands Still” by Obie Award winner Donald Margulies.

Allyn Burrows is Shakespeare & Company’s Artistic Director.

Arin Arbus Makes Broadway Debut Directing Revival Of "Frankie And Johnny In The Clair De Lune"

By May 1, 2019
Artwork for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune on Broadway

This weekend, the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” begins previews at The Broadhurst Theatre starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is one of McNally’s most popular plays. It centers on a waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand and moves - if haltingly - toward a new relationship as they reveal themselves to each other.

Obie Award winner Arin Arbus directs, making her Broadway debut. 

Stephanie Styles In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of "Kiss Me Kate"

By May 17, 2019
Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles in the 2019 Broadway revival of "Kiss Me Kate"
Joan Marcus

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me Kate” is nominated for four Tony Awards this year - including Best Revival of A Musical.

Based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the original Broadway production of “Kiss Me Kate” ran from December 1948 to July 1951. The show features seminal Cole Porter tunes “Another Op'nin' Another Show,” “So In Love,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” - among others.

Starring Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase and directed by Scott Ellis, “Kiss Me Kate” features Tony Award nominated choreography by Warren Carlyle and marks the Broadway debut of featured actor, Stephanie Styles in the role of Lois Lane (Bianca in the play-within-the-play). Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Styles has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

Tony Nominees Beth Leavel And Matthew Sklar Talk About "The Prom"

By May 15, 2019
Headshots for Beth Leavel and Matthew Sklar and the logo for "The Prom"

The new musical “The Prom” tells the story of four all-but-washed-up narcissistic Broadway stars, played by Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, and Angie Schworer, who are in need of a positive image boost. To fix their personal PR - they travel to Indiana, where Emma, a high school student played by Caitlin Kinnunen, has been banned from attending her prom with her same-sex partner. They make things worse before making them better and everyone learns something along the way.

The big-hearted Broadway hit, running since last autumn, is nominated for seven Tony Awards this season including Best Musical. The show features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin. We are joined two of the show’s Tony nominees. Matthew Sklar and Beth Leavel. This interview was recorded in March.

Composer, Matthew Sklar, is a Tony, Emmy and Drama Desk Award-nominated composer of the Broadway musicals “Elf” and “The Wedding Singer.”

Beth Leavel plays Dee Dee Allen in The Prom - her thirteenth Broadway show. She won a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in "The Drowsy Chaperone."