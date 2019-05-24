Shakespeare & Company Season Preview

Shakespeare & Company’s 2019 summer season is now under way – opening last night and running through October 13, 2019. Under the theme,"The Strings of the Heart," the season includes Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and, in aspecial work-shop production of “Coriolanus.”
The contemporary plays this season are the Pulitzer Prize finalist “The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan; Tony Award nominated play “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood; Pulitzer Prize winner “Topdog/Underdog” by MacArthur Foundation Fellowship recipient Suzan-Lori Parks; and “Time Stands Still” by Obie Award winner Donald Margulies.
Allyn Burrows is Shakespeare & Company’s Artistic Director.